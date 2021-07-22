Full roster analysis of Birmingham Pheonix: The Womens Hundred 2021

The Birmingham Phoenix team has 15 strong members, including two players from Australia and one from India and Scotland. The remaining 11 players are from England, with four internationals and seven domestic stars.

Here’s a look at each of the team’s 15 members:

Amy Jones:

The English wicketkeeper bat is an attacking player and is known for her ability to use the long handle at will. Whether in front of or behind the stumps, she’s a complete utility player. She made her international debut in 2013 and has played in 112 international matches since then. She has played 60 T20Is and has scored 864 runs with a strike rate of 117.23. As a goalkeeper, she was responsible for 46 layoffs.

Shafali Verma:

India’s young batting sensation has taken the cricket club by storm thanks to her aggressive playing style. The world number one T20I batter has been a great opener at international level since 2019. She played in 25 T20Is and scored 665 runs with a stroke rate of 145.19. .

Ria Fackrel:

Theoff spinner from Warwickshire has dazzled the domestic stage with her stellar bowling. She has been active in the professional circuit since 2017. Aside from her off spinners, she can contribute with the bat as she can deliver some useful runs that come down to the bottom.

Erin Brandt:

She is an Australian all-rounder, having played in five T20Is and one ODI for the national team. She made her international debut in 2019 against the West Indies. She is a right hand and right arm spinner. She is known for her decisiveness. In addition to being a cricketer, she is also a physiotherapist.

Marie Kelly:

The Warwickshire right-handed bat is a reliable playerand can be an integral part of the batting setup. She has been playing county cricket since 2011 and has the experience of playing at the highest level. In the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, playing for Central Sparks, she scored 223 runs in six games at an average of 55.75. She was the second highest run-getter for her side.

Evelyn Jones:

She is an all-rounder from Warwickshire. She is a left-handed bat and a left-arm seamstress. She offers variety to this team as a left-hander. She made her national debut in 2008. In the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, playing for Central Sparks, she scored 334 runs in six games at an average of 66.80. She was the highest go-getter for her side.

Emily Arlott:

She was picked up for the England national team for the series against India in June 2021. Her hat-trick at the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy caught the attention of the selectors and was one of the driving forces behind her inclusion in the England draft. In the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, playing for Central Sparks, she scalped three wickets in six outings.

Kirsty Gordon:

She is a left arm spinner, who was part of the England team from 2018 to 2019. She played one Test and five T20Is during her short stint and was good for 11 wickets. In the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, playing for Lightning, she took three wickets in as many games with an economy of 3.48.

Phoebe Franklin:

She is a right-handed bat of the highest order from Kent.Theywas part of the successful Kent team that won the Women’s County Championship in 2019. She has been picked up for South East Stars for the 2021 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy season.

Abtaha Maqsood:

She is abroken leg bowler, who plays for Scotland. She has represented the country in 18 T20Is since 2018. She took 23 wickets with an average of 12.82 and an economy of 5.13.

Thea Brooks:

She is a right-handed spinner and a right-handed warwickshire middle-class bat. She broke through on the domestic circuit in 2005 and has been a consistent performer at that level ever since. She has represented several teams such as Worcestershire, Yorkshire Diamonds, Southern Vipers and has been part of Central Sparks since 2020.

Gwenan Davies:

Theleft bat and wicketkeeper represented Yorkshire Diamonds and Surrey Stars in the Kia Super League. She was also an integral part of the Warwickshires Womens T20 Cup winning squad in 2019. In the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, playing for Central Sparks, she scored 169 runs in six matches at an average of 28.16, including her best of 50.

Isabelle Wong:

She’s a right-arm quickie from Warwickshire. She is known for her raw pace and has the ability to clock speeds of over 70 miles per hour (110 kph). In the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, playing for Central Sparks, she scalped three wickets in as many games. The Middlesex-born cricketer has also played for Southern Vipers.

Georgia Elwis:

She is a batting all-rounder who was part of the England national team between 2011 and 2019. She played 53 international matches, taking 35 wickets and scoring 557 runs. She was also part of the winning team of the 2017 World Cup. Before playing international cricket, she played her domestic cricket for Staffordshire and then Sussex.

Katie Mack:

She is a right hand bat opener and a right arm leg spinner from Australia playing for Australian Capital Territory. She also plays in the WBBL. She made her WBBL debut in the very first season in 2015 for Melbourne Stars. In 2019, she was chosen by Adelaide Strikers, after finishing the previous season as the second highest run-getter for Melbourne Stars with 846 runs. In addition to playing in Australia, she played a bit of cricket for Essex in 2012.

I am a former cricketer who represented Mumbai University at All India University level. I was part of MCA probables for the U-19 and U-23 age groups. I have been an avid cricket writer for the past five years. Currently I am doing my Ph.D from IIT Bombay.

