Penn State Football RB Noah Cain looks set for breakout season





Noah Cain’s 2020 season was derailed before it had a chance to get underway, but Penn State’s return could break out this fall Penn State Football running back Noah Cain looks set for a recovery season in 2021. Fitness trainer Johh Hicks posted a video on twitter of Noah Cain’s off-season workout videos and let’s just say the comeback pad looks REALLY good! Cain, the MaxPreps All-American second team running back, was ranked by ESPN as the number 4 coming out of Florida, injured his leg in the first game of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 football season and ended up with just three 13-foot carry bags. In 2019, Cain carried the ball 84 times for 443 yards into a crowded backfield (with Journey Brown and Devyn Ford). He scored 8 touchdowns, which was a school record for most hasty touchdowns by a freshman. Remember, Brown collected the 2020 Cotton Bowl MVP and Cain was quoted as saying “I was disappointed with my bowl game performance…I went back and watched the movie and there were a couple of runs where I could have had a bigger game to make.” Cain has high hopes for the 2021 year and his off-season training sessions with 3 Hunnid Fitness and Josh Hicks certainly looks like he’s made a full recovery from that injury. Hicks, who has also worked with NFL Pro Bowl shying Ezekiel Elliott, is a former Purdue Boilermaker and is known (at least on his Twitter account) as the “Running Guru“. In the video you can see Cain making strong cuts and changing direction very quickly through a variety of obstacles, even doing a nice spin to dodge a ‘trash can’ defender in front of him. If this video doesn’t get you excited for the upcoming season, nothing will!

