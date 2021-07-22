Caty McNally, Coco Gauff in ‘First Look’





Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Caty McNally got a text. It was a message from her agent asking if she would accept a wildcard invitation to the Western & Southern Open, the tournament she had attended since she was a little girl growing up in Madeira. McNally grinned, remembering the afternoon. “Of course,” she replied. I didn’t expect it, but you never know. I’ve played it for the past two years,” McNally told the Enquirer. “I was hoping to get another chance to play here and was just thankful they gave me the wildcard. More:Caty McNally awards wildcard to Western & Southern Open McNally’s wildcard was announced to the public on Wednesday night on the roof of the Lytle Park Hotel during the ‘First Look’ event of the Western & Southern Open. The evening previewed the August 14-22 tournament that will take place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Tennis personality Blair Henley kicked off the evening with an anecdote about where she was a year ago. A year ago I was in New York in the bubble at the Western & Southern Open and with all due respect to Flushing Meadows, I can’t say how happy I am to be here in Cincinnati to see you all in person, not via Zoom, to celebrate the fact that we are about to welcome the best players in the world, to play for the best fans in the world,” Henley said, sparking a cheer. The field of players basically includes both the number 1 ranked players in the world in Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic. Rounding out the field are 11 other past Western & Southern Open champions. One includes two-time champion Serena Williams, who Western & Southern chairman, president and CEO John Barrett said he was excited to see. More:Western & Southern Open tennis: Field includes Serena Williams We probably have all three of the best three players who have ever played, right here… and maybe the last time, who knows,” Barrett said. If anyone writes the history of tennis, they have the big three on the men’s side and Serena on the women’s side, forever. Always one of the best. Also in the field is 17-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff, who McNally says is excited to show her hometown. “She’s one of my best friends and she’s never been to Cincinnati, so I can’t wait to give her all the good spots. Personally, I’m a huge fan of Skyline Chili, Graeter’s, not the healthiest places, but I guess that if you come to Cincinnati, you have to go to those places, that’s what they were known for,” McNally said. “It’s such a great city. It has a really great homey feel to it and I want to answer any questions anyone has. The tournament plans to a . to welcome full capacity crowdthis year. Western & Southern COO Katie Haas spoke with the COVID-19 protocols that will be enforced during the event. For the general public and a fan it will be pretty close to 2019 when they come. Just as fun, just as engaging,” Haas said. “As far as the players are concerned, they will still be in a separate environment that won’t allow much interaction with the fans and that’s because of the tour protocols and requirements that we have to do. Haas said players will be tested regularly regardless of vaccination status. Interactions between fans and athletes will be limited. The theme of the evening, however, was how Henley began to be thankful to be home again. I’m so happy for all of Cincinnati that this world class event is coming back and these players from all over the world, these huge stars are coming back to Cincinnati,” Haas said.

