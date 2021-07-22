An Inside Look at Kansas Soccer Recruitment Process for Classes of 2022 and 2023 | Sport





Although July was a slower month for recruiting, head coach Lance Leipold and his staff made the headlines early in the month when former Michigan four-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler announced his alliance with Kansas. He will be eligible to play immediately and is expected to earn a significant amount of playing time for the Jayhawks next season. Vernon Glover was also offered a place on the roster by the coaching staff on Tuesday. In an exchange between the three-star corner and the Kansan, he said assistant coach Jonathan Wallace has been in touch with him and selling early game time along with the ongoing rebuilding of the Kansas football program. Glover told the Kansan that the schools that recruited him the hardest are Texas, Houston and the state of Arizona. Five-star recruit Richard Young has also received an offer from Coach Wallace. Young is a strong athlete who recruits him through some of the best schools in the country. Young has visited Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, and Georgia. He also ran a track and set a 11.09 100 meters as a freshman. As for the class of 2022, Chase Gillespie of Tallahassee, FL is a target for Coach Leipold and the Jayhawks. Gillespie told the Kansan that he is keeping in touch with Coach Wallace and that the new coaching staff has reached out to offer him a place with the team again once they were with Lawrence, as was previously offered to him by the former staff. He said the staff really like the versatility he can bring to Lawrence. The senior running back weighs 180 pounds and is a short 5 feet-9, but his size has yet to hold him back as he’s being chased left and right. He has offers from all over the country, but many offers come from schools in the Midwest or Southeast. Gillespie said Kansas, Tulane, Appalachian State, East Carolina and University of South Florida were at the top of his recruitment. He will visit the Jayhawks on July 27 and has no timetable for when he could announce his commitment. Three-star corner Anthony Davis of Skyline High School in Dallas, TX, told the Kansan that assistant coaches Chevis Jackson and Emmett Jones reached out to him the most. Their pitch was about how he will fit into the program and how he will help the Jayhawks win some games. Davis also said that Coach Jones, who is from Skyline, helped a lot in making his final choice of study. Davis’ last three schools are Colorado, SMU, and Kansas, but he’s heard the most from Kansas and Saint Mary’s University. Korbyn Green is another potential recruit that the Jayhawks are looking to round out this summer. He has not yet earned any scholarships, but he has received interest from schools such as Kansas State, Baylor, Nebraska, and Texas Christian University, in addition to Kansas. Standing at 61 and weighing 173 pounds as a cornerback, he specializes in press coverage. Green said he speaks regularly with Coach Jackson and already has friendships with current players on the Jayhawk football program. Kansas Football will continue the recruiting process for the rest of the summer as coach Leipold looks to build its first full recruiting class.

