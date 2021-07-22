Field Hockey Announces 2021 Schedule





CHAPEL HILL, NC North Carolina’s 2021 hockey season kicks off in late August with a return to normality: After meeting only Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in last year’s pandemic-stricken regular season, the Tar Heels are back to start the season. open up against a pair of Big Ten rivals in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Last year marked the first time since 2002 that the Tar Heels have started the season without games against Michigan and Iowa. In 2013, Carolina played against the Big Ten rivals on the second weekend of the season, but every two years, dating back to ’02, the Wolverines were the season opener, with the Hawkeyes close behind. Both games will be played in Iowa City, Iowa, with the Tar Heels and Wolverines facing each other on August 27 in a rematch of the 2020 NCAA Championship game in May, then Carolina playing host Hawkeyes on August 29 in a Semifinal rematch NCAA 2020. Wake Forest also plays in the annual event, which rotates hosting duties between the four teams. The season kicks off less than four months after the end of the extended 2020 campaign, in which UNC won its third straight NCAA title, beating Michigan 4-3 on Karen Shelton Stadium on May 9. The 2021 season will include matchups with all six ACC rivals and 10 non-conference opponents, with six of the 16 regular season games played at home. See you soon, Tar Heel fans! https://t.co/kKSGN12aKW#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/RtBKbiTMiM — UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) July 21, 2021 “We are all so excited for this season,” said UNC coach Karen Shelton . “The pandemic has been a major challenge for everyone and affects every facet of life. Athletics is just a small part of it. We look forward to getting back to normal on campus and also within our program, back to our usual “traveling and having fans in the stands. We’ve missed the Tar Heel believers at home and on the road, and we can’t wait to see everyone this fall.” After opening with the ACC-Big Ten event, the Tar Heels travel to Princeton, NJ, to face the host Tigers in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA Championship game on September 3 and Penn on September 5. UNC is back at that again. part of the country again the following weekend, with Saint Joseph’s on September 10 and Drexel on September 12, both in Philadelphia. UNC’s home opener on Karen Shelton Stadium is on September 19 vs. Miami, Ohio. That’s the start of a three-game homestand, including the Atlantic Coast Conference opener on September 24 vs. Boston College and a matchup with UConn on September 26. Then it’s up north for games in Syracuse on October 1 and Albany on October 3. The Tar Heels will host Duke on October 8 and Liberty on October 10 for one more homestand weekend before closing the season with three straight ACC games, two of them on the road. Carolina travels to Wake Forest on October 15 and to Virginia on October 29. In between, the Tar Heels will host Louisville on October 22 for the final home game of the regular season. The ACC Championship will take place on November 4, 5 and 7 in Syracuse. This year’s NCAA Championship will take place November 19-21 at Michigan’s Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

