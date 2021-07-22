Canadian Hockey League Announces New Multi-Year Broadcast Partnerships – WHL Network





Toronto, Ont. The Canadian Hockey League today announced new multi-platform, multi-year broadcasting rights partnerships that will make TSN, RDS and CBC the home of the CHL. Beginning in the 2021-22 season, the new partnerships will include approximately 30 regular season games delivered by TSN each year, in addition to a selection of playoff coverage and the expanded lineup of CHL national events. In addition, the deal includes approximately 20 French-language broadcast matches on RDS, early-season weekend matches broadcast by CBC Sports, as well as digital streaming rights with a weekly CHL TV broadcast during the regular season on TSN, RDS and the free CBC Gem streaming service. The CHL is committed to staying connected with our fans and engaging our growing audience in new ways, and these broadcast partners are the ideal solution to help us achieve this goal, said Dan MacKenzie, president of the Canadian Hockey League. We are delighted to be back on the ice with our new partners. Our season kicks off on CBC and TSN/RDS is home to our biggest national events, including the Kia-presented Memorial Cup. The CHL is dropping the puck this fall for the 2021-22 season as part of an exciting new year with tomorrow’s stars Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats, Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs and Antonin Verreault of the Gatineau Olympiques. The upcoming season will also see the return of the Memorial Cup presented by Kia, with both Quebec City, Que., and Saint John, NB, currently under consideration as host markets. About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest developmental hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league. About the Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League (WHL) headquarters is considered the world’s premier junior hockey player development league and is located in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL is made up of 22 member clubs, 17 of which are in Western Canada and five in the US Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading provider of talent to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading hockey scholarship provider with more than 375 graduates receiving WHL scholarships each year to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the core of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

