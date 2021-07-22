Guinea pulls out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to “resurgence of COVID-19 variants”





Guinea has decided not to send its delegation to the 2020 Olympics here due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been announced. A total of five athletes were set to represent the West African nation at the Games that open tomorrow against the backdrop of the global health crisis. But Guinea’s Sports Minister Sanoussy Bantama Sow has announced that the country will not participate due to a “resurgence of COVID-19 variants”. Sow explained the decision in a letter to the president of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Guinea, Nabi Camara, according to a report by Media agency France. “Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 variants, the government concerned with protecting the health of Guinean athletes has regretfully decided to cancel Guinea’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics,” Sow wrote. However, it has also been reported that the decision to withdraw the team is due to financial constraints, with a source close to the government claiming that “the ministry cannot pay”. Wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara, judoka Mamadou Samba Bah, swimmers Fatoumata Lamarana Toure and Mamadou Tahirou Bah and sprinter Aissata Deen Conte would compete for Guinea in Tokyo 2020. Fatoumata Lamarana Toure and Mamadou Tahirou Bah would go swimming in Tokyo 2020 for Guinea Getty Images Getty Guinea has competed in 11 Olympics since its debut in Mexico City in 1968, but has never won a medal. During Rio 2016, Guinea sent a team of five athletes competing in three sports. It will be the first time that Guinea has not participated in the Games since Montreal 1976. Guinea’s withdrawal comes after North Korea announced in April that it would not attend Tokyo 2020, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has dominated the run-up to the Games, with the number of positive cases linked to the Olympics rising to 82 since July 1. Chilean taekwondo athlete Fernanda Aguirre, Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs and Czech table tennis player Pavel Iruek have been banned from participating in the Games after contracting the coronavirus. Yesterday, Tokyo reported 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, the seventh time this month that the number has surpassed 1,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1110567/guinea-withdraw-from-tokyo-2020-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos