Yermin Mercedes, the American League Rookie of the Month in April who was sent to Triple-A Charlotte after he slumped in May and June, announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he was retiring from baseball.

First of all I want to thank God for giving me life to the fans that without them I would be nothing, Mercedes wrote on his Instagram account. To my family for understanding me and always supporting me… I’m running away from baseball for a while. God bless you. It is over.

The White Sox said they were aware of the post but have not received any official notification from Yermin about his future plans.

You understand, you’re in Triple-A, got a taste of the big leagues, and you can get emotional, manager Tony LaRussa said after the Sox lost 7-2 to the Twins. I will contact him.

It can be a minor frustration. I will explain to him that he has a future in the big league.

The 28-year old Mercedes, who got an option for Charlotte on July 2, started for the Knights on Wednesday and was eliminated for a pinch hitter after two at bats. In 14 games, he hit .309/.377/.655 with four homeruns.

Mercedes, a catcher who was used as a designated batter, hit .221 with two homeruns in May and .159 in June for the Sox.

A fan favorite and an MLB sensation in April, going 8-for-8 in his first eight at bats, Mercedes missed a take-board and homered on a 3-0 pitch in May. He was subpoenaed by La Russa for missing the board and for violating one of baseball’s unwritten rules.

He said several times how close we were, said La Russa. He knows that I am a supporter of his. I will contact him.

La Russa said he has many cases of players in the minors getting frustrated.

It’s an adjustment, and you have to find a way to work it out, he said. Each is an individual situation. He earned a spot on the roster, and as often happens with rookies, you have to learn how to adapt. I know he can make those adjustments and score in the big leagues.

Twins Win Series Split

Sox righty Dylan Cease gave up three runs in five innings and gave up a homer to Max Kepler, and the Twins skipped three runs against the rightful reliever Heuer code in the sixth inning to get a split of their four-game series with the Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Billy Hamilton doubled, stole third and scored on Adam English infield single in the third. Yoan Moncada doubled and scored on Andrew Vaughns double in the eighth.

Tim Andersons streak of scoring a run was cut short at 13 games, the fifth longest streak in club history.

Brewers next

The pitching matchups for the weekend series at the Brewers, after a day off on Thursday, include five ERAs under 2.40: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 3.90 ERA) vs. Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.39) on Friday, Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.14) vs. Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.16) on Saturday and Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94) vs. Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.04) on Sunday.

This day in history

Wednesday is 70 years ago Sam Hairston, who is credited with breaking the Sox color barrier alongside Cuban-born Minnie Mioso and Bob Boyd, made his MLB debut on July 21, 1951.