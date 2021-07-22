Sports
Yermin Mercedes quits baseball, says on Instagram that he is walking away from baseball
Yermin Mercedes, the American League Rookie of the Month in April who was sent to Triple-A Charlotte after he slumped in May and June, announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he was retiring from baseball.
First of all I want to thank God for giving me life to the fans that without them I would be nothing, Mercedes wrote on his Instagram account. To my family for understanding me and always supporting me… I’m running away from baseball for a while. God bless you. It is over.
The White Sox said they were aware of the post but have not received any official notification from Yermin about his future plans.
You understand, you’re in Triple-A, got a taste of the big leagues, and you can get emotional, manager Tony LaRussa said after the Sox lost 7-2 to the Twins. I will contact him.
It can be a minor frustration. I will explain to him that he has a future in the big league.
The 28-year old Mercedes, who got an option for Charlotte on July 2, started for the Knights on Wednesday and was eliminated for a pinch hitter after two at bats. In 14 games, he hit .309/.377/.655 with four homeruns.
Mercedes, a catcher who was used as a designated batter, hit .221 with two homeruns in May and .159 in June for the Sox.
A fan favorite and an MLB sensation in April, going 8-for-8 in his first eight at bats, Mercedes missed a take-board and homered on a 3-0 pitch in May. He was subpoenaed by La Russa for missing the board and for violating one of baseball’s unwritten rules.
He said several times how close we were, said La Russa. He knows that I am a supporter of his. I will contact him.
La Russa said he has many cases of players in the minors getting frustrated.
It’s an adjustment, and you have to find a way to work it out, he said. Each is an individual situation. He earned a spot on the roster, and as often happens with rookies, you have to learn how to adapt. I know he can make those adjustments and score in the big leagues.
Twins Win Series Split
Sox righty Dylan Cease gave up three runs in five innings and gave up a homer to Max Kepler, and the Twins skipped three runs against the rightful reliever Heuer code in the sixth inning to get a split of their four-game series with the Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Billy Hamilton doubled, stole third and scored on Adam English infield single in the third. Yoan Moncada doubled and scored on Andrew Vaughns double in the eighth.
Tim Andersons streak of scoring a run was cut short at 13 games, the fifth longest streak in club history.
Brewers next
The pitching matchups for the weekend series at the Brewers, after a day off on Thursday, include five ERAs under 2.40: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 3.90 ERA) vs. Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.39) on Friday, Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.14) vs. Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.16) on Saturday and Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94) vs. Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.04) on Sunday.
This day in history
Wednesday is 70 years ago Sam Hairston, who is credited with breaking the Sox color barrier alongside Cuban-born Minnie Mioso and Bob Boyd, made his MLB debut on July 21, 1951.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/7/21/22588048/yermin-mercedes-says-on-instagram-he-is-walking-away-from-baseball
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]