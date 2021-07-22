Peter Roundy Named Curry College Men’s Hockey Coach





For the past 11 years, Peter Roundy has been working towards this moment. After spending time learning the coaching trade as an assistant at Becker College, Trinity College and Holy Cross, it has led the former Stonehill College hockey player to receive the keys to his own program. Roundy’s first chance to become a collegiate hockey head coach comes at Curry College and 34-year-old Roundy is eager to make the most of this coveted opportunity. Roundy replaces TJ Manastersky, who went on to serve as an assistant coach at Union College after nine seasons at the helm of the Colonels. It’s been a great trip, Roundy said. Something I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s a really competitive business and there aren’t many jobs in hockey let alone being a head coach. When this opportunity presented itself, I was very excited about Curry College’s past and its hockey program. Roundy always thought he would follow in the footsteps of family members and enter the coaching ranks after concluding an award-winning playing career at Stonehill in 2010, which saw Simsbury native Conn. was a two-time captain for the Skyhawks and eighth in all-time in program history in assists. More:Stonehill names Tara Watchorn the first coach of the women’s hockey program Roundys’ grandfather, Chester, coached football, basketball, and baseball at Ipswich High, while also serving as the school’s athletic director from 1950-82. Roundy’s uncle, Tom, was also involved in coaching at Marblehead High and as an assistant baseball coach at Salem State, where he also spent nearly three decades in the athletics department. Coaching is something that runs in my family, said Roundy, who lives in Norwood. I think I have coaching in my blood and it was definitely something that when I got out of college I wanted to try something and see what it was like. Roundy’s foray into coaching began at Becker, where he stayed for just one season before joining the Trinity staff. Roundy spent four seasons as an assistant for the Bantams and while presiding over the defense unit, he helped Trinity capture the 2015 NCAA Division III National Championship. Roundy then made a move to Division I, joined the Holy Cross staff and remained on the Crusaders bench for six seasons. While the three coaching stints provided Roundy with vital experience, he also benefited from being a recruiting coordinator at all three colleges. And Roundy won’t lose that aspect of the job when he takes over from Curry. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any successful college program, regardless of sport, Roundy said. Getting the right student athletes to Curry is critical. We were clearly looking for talented players who are committed and hungry for the opportunity to compete and challenge themselves and push themselves to be the best in NCAA Division III hockey. Roundy is getting used to what he has on his new team, a task made exponentially more difficult as the Colonels played just five games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roundy said he would rely on assistant coaches Mikhail Bryan and Clayton Adams to help him get acquainted with his players’ skills, while also diving through the archives to check out Curry’s past game films. Roundy, a striker by trade, mainly coached the defenders and led the penalty kill during his time at Trinity. At Holy Cross, Roundy split his time between coaching the defenders and the attackers. Roundy is still formulating the exact type of system he wants to implement, but he is confident that he expects Curry, who scored 113-82-19 (.572) during Manastersky’s tenure, to balance his game on the ice. I don’t consider myself more defensive or attacking as a coach, Roundy said. I feel like I have a good mix of both and a good perspective and understanding of how we want to play. I see our game as a complete game, strong defensively, offensively strong and don’t consider one more important than the other as it takes a full team effort to get the job done. As Roundy prepares for his head coaching debut in a few months, his first opponent is a team he is well acquainted with. The Colonels open the 2021-22 season against Stonehill on October 29, and the showdown with his alma mater will increase Roundy’s moment. It’s pretty cool and a little ironic when I saw the schedule that Stonehill game one played, Roundy said. I loved my experience at Stonehill and made many good friends and good memories there. I think it will be a lot of fun playing them the first game. I have a lot of friends and ex-teammates who live in the area who I think will be competing for that game, which will be a lot of fun to watch. Entering into his first head coaching appearance, Roundy doesn’t relax expectations for himself or for his new team. He has previously experienced reaching the top of Division III college hockey at Trinity and he wants to be able to replicate that while at Curry. Those opportunities don’t come along very often, but when you’re able to get to that point and be one of the last 12 teams still in the country competing for a national title, it’s really exciting, Roundy said. . It’s obviously great for the student-athletes, the school, the alumni. It’s a phenomenal experience for all involved. Those are things I want to bring to Curry and give our guys a chance to compete at that level. I know that based on the history of the program, the current schedule, the trajectory of the school itself, there are many opportunities to get to that point. It will take a lot of hard work and talking to the guys so far, they are excited about the challenges that the end of the year will bring, competing for championships. I’m really looking forward to being a part of that and helping the guys realize their dreams and goals as players.

