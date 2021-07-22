Trio of Running Backs Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State running backs Noah Cain , Keyvone Lee and John Lovett have each earned a spot on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday. The Forum annually awards the prize to the best university in the country that is declining. The board of the PwC SMU Athletic Forum will nominate ten semi-finalists in November and three finalists, as voted by the national selection committee for the Doak Walker Award, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee is made up of past receivers, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives. The 2021 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. The award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on track to graduate within a year of other students of the same classification. Noah Cain Suffered a late-season injury on the first ride in the 2020 opener in Indiana.

Named on the 2020 Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist.

Appeared in 10 games as a true freshman in 2019, making one start.

Ran for 443 yards on 84 carries (5.3) with eight hasty touchdowns.

Had two multi-touchdown games (Idaho and Memphis).

Set a freshman record in Penn State with eight hasty touchdowns, past DJ Dozier (7, 1983) and Saquon Barkley (7, 2015). Keyvone Lee Appeared in nine games with three starts…One of 14 players to make their first career start.

Ran for a team-high 438 yards on 89 carries (4.9 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.

Added 12 receptions for 66 yards.

Named Offensive Player of the Week by the Coaching Staff vs. Michigan (11/28).

Totaled 134 rushing yards in Michigan (11/28), the most by a freshman at Penn State since Saquon Barkley against Ohio State in 2015. John Lovett Finished number 16 all-time on Baylor’s career list with 1,803 yards.

11th all-time at Baylor in yards per rushing attempt (5.07).

Started all five games he played in 2020 while missing three games due to injury.

Appeared in all 14 games in 2019, made eight starts and finished with 655 rushing yards on 103 attempts with five touchdowns and an average of 6.4 yards per carry. Penn State Football Preseason Honors/Watch Lists

Jaquan Brisker : Bednarik price

Noah Cain : Doak Walker Award

Jahan Dotson : Maxwell Award

James Franklin : Dodd Trophy

Keyvone Lee : Doak Walker Award

John Lovett : Doak Walker Award Penn State’s September 4 season opener in Wisconsin begins at noon on FOX. The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium against Ball State on September 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State’s 2021 schedule with updated kick times and TV designations can be found here: https://bit.ly/3fVFuhc. The 2021 Penn State Football season is presented by PSECU. Related Videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/7/21/football-trio-of-running-backs-named-to-doak-walker-award-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos