Alabama Womens Tennis Standout Alba Cortina Pou Earns NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama women’s tennis player Alba Cortina Pouc earned an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recently announced. The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Committee awarded the Crimson Tide standout a $10,000 scholarship to be used to continue her studies. A standout in class and on the field, Cortina Pou ended her Crimson Tide career in the spring, leading Alabama to an NCAA Championships berth and earning All-SEC honors. Cortina Pou Crimson Tide Highlights Cortina Pou, a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-American and the 2020 SEC Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Cortina Pou is on the Academic All-America vote again in 2021

The winner of a Southeastern Conference Postgraduate Scholarship, graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA in finance and maintains a 4.0 GPA while pursuing her MBA

A four-year ITA Scholar-Athlete and member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, she has been honored with the ITA Southern Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, as well as the ITA Southern Region Most Improved Senior

A President’s List (4.0 GPA) honoree each semester of her collegiate career, she has also been honored by the conference as a member of the SEC Community Service Team in 2020 and 2021

Achieved 68 singles and 59 doubles victories in her UA career Alabama NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Highlights Overall, Alabama students have been awarded 67 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships since football’s Steve Davis earned the Tide’s first in 1968

Following a school record of seven student athletes earning NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships in 2014, Alabama has added 14 more in the past seven years, including Cortina Pou

The Tide now has a 10-year tally of 34 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winners

Cortina Pou is the fifth UA women’s tennis player to earn the honor, along with Taylor Lindsey (2012), Antonia Foehse (2013), Mary Anne Daines (2014) and Emily Zabor (2015)

Alabama student athletes have earned at least one NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for the past 20 consecutive years, dating back to 2002 Get the latest information on Alabama women’s tennis by following AlabamaWTN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rolltide.com/news/2021/7/21/womens-tennis-alabama-womens-tennis-standout-alba-cortina-pou-earns-ncaa-postgraduate-scholarship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos