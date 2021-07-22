OHL Notes: Spitfires’ Johnston Joins Lakeshore’s Tullio, Brochu at Hockey Canada Hockey Camp





Photo by Nick Brancaccio / Windsor Star Article content Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston was one of three players with local ties invited by Hockey Canada to attend the U20 World Junior Hockey Championship camp in Calgary. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Johnston was part of Canada’s gold medal-winning Under-18 team at this year’s World Championship and will be joined in the 51-player camp by Lakeshores Ty Tullio and Brett Brochu. I was super excited and super honored, said 18-year-old Johnston. It’s always pretty special when you get the chance to represent your country and be a part of Hockey Canada. The camp will run from July 28 to August 4 and will serve as the first step into this year’s roster for the World Junior Championships, which will be held in Alberta from December 26 to January 5. The way I’m going to approach it is to do my best and make the best impression I can while trying to learn and improve, said Johnston, who is ready for this year’s NHL Draft. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Tullio, 19, who was a fifth-round draft pick for the Edmonton Oilers last year, plays for the Oshawa Generals, while Brochu, 18, who plays for the London Knights and attended the program’s virtual camp last year. summer, is also for this year’s NHL Draft. Exhibition schedule While the Windsor Spitfires will play the 2021-22 season strictly against Western Conference rivals, the club will face a number of Eastern Conference teams in exhibition games. The Spitfires take on the Sting in Sarnia on September 17 to open an exhibition game and the club returns home to play the Sting on September 19. The Spitfires then move to the Eastern Conference to face the Bulldogs in Hamilton on September 24, while Hamilton returns to Windsor on October 26 to face the Spitfires. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Windsor concludes the exhibition game with an October 1 match against the Generals in Oshawa, with the Spitfires returning home on October 3 to face the Generals. All three Windsors exhibition games will be played on Sunday at the WFCU Center with a start time of 4:05 PM tv deal The Canadian Hockey League announced on Wednesday that it will shift games to TSN, RDS and CBC as part of a multi-year partnership for multi-platform broadcast rights, beginning with the 2021-22 season. Sportsnet had broadcast CHL matches since 1998, but the new deal will see 20 French-language matches broadcast, as well as early-season weekend matches broadcast on CBC, and TSN will broadcast one match each week during the regular season. [email protected] twitter.com/winstarparker Share this article in your social network Sign up to receive daily news from the Windsor Star, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. receive. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk mail folder. The next issue of Windsor Star Headline News will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging in. try again

