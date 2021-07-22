Appointment of Olympian Hardeep as Vice Chief of Hockey Punjab Acclaimed: The Tribune India





Sports correspondent Ludhiana, July 21 The sports association here has welcomed the appointment of Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal from Ludhiana as Vice President of Hockey Punjab. Representatives and officials from various sports associations and clubs, as well as sports promoters and organizers, welcomed the decision and hoped that hockey would reach new heights under the guidance of veteran players like Hardeep Singh. Hardeep was a member of the national hockey team as the center half from 1983 to 1990. He represented the country at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. In addition, Hardeep played in the 1986 Asian Games and participated in two World Cups (1986, London and 1990, Lahore). He also participated in three editions of the Champions Trophy (1983, 1985 and 1986), among other prestigious tournaments. He was the main architect of India’s title win in the 1986 Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, Malaysia. Hardeep was a member of the All Asian Stars hockey team and also played for Indian Airlines and Namdhari XI for a long time. He is also an administrator at the Namdhari Hockey Academy and the Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy of Jarkhar. Speaking to The Tribune, the Olympian said he owed his success to coach Balkrishan Grewal and Daronacharya contractor Baldev Singh. Satguru Thakur Udey Singh, Head of Namdhari Sect along with Senior Hockey Coach Baldev Singh, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, General Secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, Amrik Singh Minhas, President, Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association, Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, Lead Organizer, Jarkhar Hockey Academy Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Chairman of Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Welfare Trust, Coaches Harminder Pal Singh and Gursatinder Singh Pargat, Iqbal Singh Sandhu and Surinder Singh Bapa, organizers of Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, congratulated Hardeep Singh on his appointment. With veteran players such as Olympians Pargat Singh (as general secretary), Hardeep Singh Grewal (as vice president) and Rajinder Singh Jr. (as head coach) at the helm of hockey affairs in the state, the game would revive and regain its lost glory in the coming days, Baldev Singh and Teja Dhaliwal said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/ludhiana/appointment-of-olympian-hardeep-as-vice-chief-of-hockey-punjab-hailed-286596 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos