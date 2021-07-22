Bobby Bowden: Legendary college football coach diagnosed with a terminal illness





“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I’m prepared for what’s to come,” Bowden said in a statement. “My wife Ann and our family have been the greatest blessing of life. I am at peace.”

The statement did not provide any details about his medical condition.

Bowden, 91, retired from coaching in 2009 after 44 seasons, including six years at West Virginia University and 34 years at Florida State University.

As the team’s head coach, Bowden led the Seminoles to two national championships in 1993 and 1999. He is the second most winning coach in NCAA history with 357 wins, behind the late former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno.

“Jean and I are deeply saddened by the news of our friend, the legendary Bobby Bowden, and extend our thoughts and prayers to Bobby, Ann and the entire Bowden family,” Florida State University president John Thrasher said in a statement. statement. “Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised Florida State University’s national profile, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor.” David Coburn, FSU’s director of athletics, added: “Bobby Bowden has done everything for Florida State athletics and so much for college football in general. He’s influenced so many people than just the players he coached and the staff who He’s been a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes even further than that — he’s a big part of the game’s history. “Anyone who’s had the chance to be around Coach Bowden knows what it’s like to know someone who has their priorities in order, who loves life and values ​​integrity and honor.” Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. In 2011, Bowden revealed that he was secretly being treated for prostate cancer in 2007, while he was still coaching. “I wasn’t ashamed of it,” Bowden said in an appearance on CNN explain why he didn’t reveal the disease earlier. “I didn’t want it to come out because I didn’t want my opponents to use it against me.”

