A journalistic test: reporting on a limited Olympics in Tokyo

Times journalists attending the Olympics do much more than break down the play-by-plays and report the winners of each event. They capitalize on the local color of the host city, take a look behind the scenes of the massive operation and explore the athletes’ lives in intimate and organic ways.

One of the joys of Olympics coverage is the randomness, the serendipity that comes when you’re at an event with representatives from 200 countries, said Ken Belson, a sports reporter who is one of more than 30 people in Japan to cover. of the Tokyo Games for De Tijd.

Finding those scenes and moments will be much more difficult at this Olympics, where the competition started this week.

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise and a state of emergency will remain in Tokyo for the duration of the Games. Several Olympic staff and athletes have recently tested positive. Concern about the Games was already high; polls have shown that a majority of Japanese citizens think the Olympics should have been cancelled.