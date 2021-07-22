Tokyo 2020 – Guinea government withdraws team from Olympics due to Covid, total Games cases up to 91





The government of Guinea has withdrawn its Olympic team from Tokyo 2020 on the eve of the Games. The official reason is because of concerns about variants of the coronavirus, although there are also reports that the country does not have the financial means to send the five qualified athletes to Japan. Swimmers Mamadou Tahirou Bah and Fatoumata Lamarana Toure would participate, as well as wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara, sprinter Aissata Deen Conte and judoka Mamadou Samba Bah. Tokyo 2020 ‘Absolutely no talks’ about delisting Olympic Games Team GB chief AN HOUR AGO Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 variants, the government concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes has regretfully decided to cancel Guinea’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Guinean Sports Minister Sanoussy Bantam Sow. So far, 91 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed related to the Games. In the organizers’ latest daily figures, 12 new positive tests have come in, including four in the athletes’ village. They include the two that came to light yesterday – Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs and Czech table tennis player Pavel Sirucek. Elsewhere, American beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb has been eliminated after testing positive upon his arrival in Japan after testing negative before boarding his flight. Russian European swimming champion Ilya Borodin will not travel to Tokyo, having achieved a positive result at the teams’ training camp in Vladivostok. The rest of the squad has produced all negative tests since then. A day before the opening ceremony, the city of Tokyo has reported 1,979 new Covid cases – the highest 24-hour figure in six months. – – – Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 via Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. Tokyo 2020 Chennaoui: Team GB’s cast of female role models can count for more than just medals 3 HOURS AGO Tokyo 2020 Mills and Sbihi Selected as Flag Bearers of Team GB openings Opening Ceremony 5 HOURS AGO

