Table tennis ace Mpabwas road to redemption

Uganda Table tennis top male player Moses Mpabwa Kamoga will spend the rest of his life juggling indoor sport with evangelism. Mpabwa is a member of the Eden Miracle Church (located in the Bolevadi building along Kampala road) which is led by Joseph Ssekisaka. He officially announced the call to serve the Lord on 1st July 2021 and has been bringing the good news online since then through its official instagram, whats app and facebook platforms. < class=""> Moses Mpabwa, Uganda’s best male table tennis player I dedicate my rescue story to my mother (Joyce Namiiro) who has raised me since my father passed away in 1994, Mpabwa testifies. The table tennis star was raised by a single mother, Joyce Namiiro, after the untimely death of his father, Hassan Kamoga of Rakai District in Kikuma Ddungu. The mother, according to the son, has worked tooth and nail to raise him to be a responsible person and has also contributed to the development of table tennis, starting at Kitante Primary School, where she works as a teacher. Mpabwa commended table tennis legend Mary Musoke for her contribution to the game’s growth by skillfully representing Uganda at the All African Games and the Olympics. < class=""> Table tennis player Moses Mpabwa Kamoga in action during a competitive game Musoke even facilitated Mpab’s first two trips from Uganda to participate in international tournaments in Naivasha (Kenya) and Kigali (Rwanda). Mpabwa was born into a staunch Muslim family with his two older brothers Bashir Kamoga and Ibrahim Kamoga who also played a big part in his life. He has a wife and child, Ryan Mpabwa Junior, with whom they stay together while he coaches table tennis to earn a living while preaching the gospel. < class=""> Ryan Mpabwa Junior All those who go through hell and think the world is coming to an end for them, there is a God waiting for you; if you accept Jesus Christ and he comes into your life, he will start working in you. Those in need of guidance, prayers and deliverance should contact me at +256779655335. Moses Mpabwa Kamoga, top table tennis player Mpabwa has since published a 10-page booklet entitled Moses Mpabwa: The Road to Salvation; divided into 9 chapters. The book is about his personal life, table tennis journey, family, education and yes, how he has adapted evangelism. Related

