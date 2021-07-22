Packers fan happy it only took him 29 years to get off the season ticket waiting list





GREEN BAY Zachary Beckman’s father didn’t want to seem obsessive, so he waited until the day after his son was born to add him to the Green Bay Packers’ season pass waiting list. Beckman’s number came up this year, just 28 years and about 350 days later, making him one of the few to get off the waiting list of more than 144,000 names and claim the maximum of four season tickets allowed. The opportunity is not coming soon. The Packers have about 38,000 subscribers and renewals were over 99%, as they are normal. This year, 830 people came off the list, some bought tickets and others decided against it and just stopped. “I was lucky to be on the list before Brett Favre,” said Beckman, who has a photo of himself as a toddler being held by Favre in the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback’s second Packers training camp in 1993. Favre de Packers fortune in the early 1990s started to grow the waiting list and continues to grow at about 2,000 names a year. Michael Kastern of Milwaukee, a longtime season ticket holder, said there was no doubt he would renew even after he a less than pleasant experience earlier this year tickets to the playoffs. “The opportunity to go to the game in person isn’t appealing to everyone, but for me the experience of being at the game is much better than watching it on TV,” said Kastern, who holds a Green pack card for nine games. “Saturday I went to Fiserv Forum to watch Game 5. (from the NBA Finals) for similar reasons. When you stand in the stands, surrounded by all those fans, the emotional ups and downs are palpable. More:Packers bring back pep rallies for New Orleans, San Francisco and Kansas City road races this season More:Packers Plan Free Concert at Lambeau Field for First Home Game More:Austin Straubel Airlines Make It Easier For Fans To Get To Green Bay Packers Road Races “It makes the highs higher and the lows less low. You could go to a Packers game and close your eyes and still know what’s happening in the game based on the reactions of the people around you and the feeling.” Beckman knows that feeling. His first personal game was in November 2000, when the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 in overtime on Antonio Freeman’s dramatic catch on the ground in the rain and ran into the end zone. “I don’t think there’s anything better than going to a game in person. For me it’s worth the investment,” he said. Beckman, who lives in West Allis, is a high school teacher and soccer coach. His wife, Alexis, is also a teacher and a fan of Packers. As the first season ticket holders, they earned $11,464 for the Green package, which includes $8,400 in one-time user fees, and $1,176 more for his mother’s Gold package tickets. “It was something we had to get over and save money for. You drop something like a down payment on a house,” said Beckman, who had just bought a house. “Knowing this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity helps.” Beckman will be selling some of the tickets to friends and family, which should be made easier by his preference for keeping the cold weather games to himself. Beckman did note that he was on the waiting list for 10,565 days. And his father, Russell, has season tickets for both the Packers and the Bears, the latter so he doesn’t miss any games when the Packers play at Soldier Field. That’s not obsessive. Those are normal Packers fans. Contact Richard Ryman at (920) 431-8342 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/

