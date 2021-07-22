He’s got it all: UNC coach Mack Brown praises Washington rookie Dyami Brown

As the Washington Football Team geared up for the 2021 NFL Draft, adding depth to the wide receiver position was not a wish, it was a necessity. They got exactly what they were looking for with the 82nd overall choice in Dyami Brown, widely from North Carolina.

Brown is a small (2m) but fast receiver who poses a serious deep ball threat and is an excellent route runner. Mack Brown, the UNC head coach who shares a last name with the latest WFT pass catcher, knows what Dyami is capable of with the pros.

He’s so fast, and he can catch. He can make the hard catch, he’s got length, he’s got it all, Mack Brown said in a… recent episode of PFFs2 for 1 Concepts podcast. He can stop and start, so he can catch the short stuff, he can run the inside, he’s not afraid to get hit while catching the ball.

Dyami Brown has already turned heads in the nation’s capital. One teammate in particular has enjoyed what he’s seen of the former Tar Heel: position mate Terry McLaurin. It’s a guy who knows what he’s doing. He doesn’t really make too many mistakes, McLaurin said of Brown’s two weeks in OTAs. Mack Brown agrees with McLaurins’ testimony and singles out one facet of the Dyamis game that will set him apart in the NFL.

But I think his biggest threat is his deep ball because of his dynamic speed. I’ve talked to Randy Jordan who is the running back coach for the Washington Football Team that played for us in North Carolina and he’s already mentioned that he did it in their training sessions when he was up there and they’re very, very excited about Dyami’s progress, Brown said.

Washington needs more deep balls in 2021, which is why Dyami Brown has the potential to make a huge impact from the jump. WFT ranked 31st in yards per receipt in 2020, 27this in passes greater than 20 yards, and 25this in passing yards per game. Brown, among other new weapons like Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries, could give Washington’s receiving corps a full 180 in terms of production.

Brown ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, so he has the speed to get to the field quickly. With Ron Riveras’ attack looking like a force to be reckoned with, Brown could become a dark horse for offensive rookie of the year. Rivera even said about the rookie: A lot [to like about Brown]. We like the speed, we like the playmaking ability. Those are the guys who are going to make plays when you need them most. Those are the guys you get excited about.