‘Renegades Recruit’ offers a unique path to the BBL team





In the spirit of ‘the intern‘, the Melbourne Renegades are offering an unsung cricketer from the Victorian community the chance to join the club’s squad and possibly don the red uniform in next month’s T20 Strike League competition in Darwin. The KFC BBL|08 champions start’Recruit Renegades‘, a two-part reality TV production to be streamed live next week on the club’s social media channels and News Corp.’s Kayo service. Appearance on the show was open to any male player in Victoria aged 18 or over who had not previously earned a place on a state contract list, nor had been selected to a senior Premier Cricket team in the past two years. Nominations were submitted by neighborhood clubs or associations. Victorian cricket is no stranger to initiatives like this with current Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland, the recipient of a rookie contract with the Victorian state team in the 2012-13 season when he was announced as the winner of Foxtel’s’Cricket Superstartelevision show. It is hoped that the new concept opens up a new avenue to elite-level cricket for players from local suburban or regional leagues who have the skills to succeed but would otherwise have slipped through recruiters and development programs. The successful nominees will be put to the test by the Renegades coaching staff and team members, with an online public vote during the final episode to decide which player will take last place in the Renegades roster for the two-week Strike League competition that kicks off on August 15. . ‘Recruit Renegades‘ will be broadcast next Monday and Thursday with the winner to join head coach David Saker and the club’s academy squad on the plane to Darwin, where the Renegades’ city rival Melbourne Stars will also compete in the Strike League competition. The Renegades Academy team includes Australian leg spinner Cameron Boyce, as well as Victoria representatives Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Zak Evans and former New South Wales and Brisbane Heatseamer Josh Lalor. The winner of ‘Recruit Renegades‘ will not be the only new face at the club to finish at the bottom of the BBL ladder for the past two seasons, with Saker returning to the role he initially held in 2015-16 to take over the coaching reins from Michael Klinger. “This is a great opportunity for our squad to gain some competitive T20 match experience at a time of year when they would otherwise be constrained to the nets,” Saker said of his academy team’s involvement in the Strike League. “There are a number of players with first-class experience in all teams in the tournament, so our players will get a lot out of it.” In addition to the two Melbourne-based BBL outfits, the Strike League’s four Darwin teams will include established senior players such as Test batter Kurtis Patterson, former Australian ODI swift Chris Tremain and the Marsh One Day Cup Player of the Year. joint winner from last year, Tom Andries. The six-team TIO Men’s Strike League tournament will run under lights at Darwin’s DXC Arena from August 15-27 and will mark the culmination of Cricket Northern Territory’s inaugural Cricket 365 programme, which is designed to provide Australia with year-round competition on the offer the highest level. The current Renegades Academy team is: Cameron Boyce, Xavier Crone, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Jackson, Josh Lalor, Cameron McClure, Fergus O’Neill, Nick Ross, Brayden Stepien, Kyle Williamson .

