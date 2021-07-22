Sports
Are Sooners Thinking About Leaving Big 12?
Could Oklahoma’s soccer program consider participating in the nation’s top soccer conference?
Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that Oklahoma and Texas have been in talks with the Southeastern Conference, better known as the SEC, about transferring their affiliations.
The Houston Chronicle first reported this story, stating that an announcement about this potential blockbuster move could be coming in the coming weeks. As you might imagine, the Chronicle’s story, by reporter Brent Zwerneman, lit up the media landscape and spread rumors throughout the social media world.
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione denied the report, told reporters and then took the… Indianapolis Star Website:
“No. Come on man. I don’t even want to be associated with rumours. It’s like Groundhog Day.”
The OU AD added: “We look at the changing landscape like everyone else. We try to deal with all the new things that come our way, just like everyone else, and learn along the way.”
If Oklahoma were to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, the Sooners would participate in what is widely regarded as the strongest top-level football conference in college football. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas would only reinforce that claim and would set up the SEC as a super conference.
On the plus side, the Sooners and Longhorns would also be reunited with former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri.
There is no doubt that such a development would drastically change the college football landscape. Whether it would be good for the future of college football is anyone’s guess.
For the Sooners, however, the result would not be as promising. Oklahoma would no longer be the football powerhouse and king of Big 12 football that they currently are. OU would regularly compete against countries like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida for a conference championship.
Given those hurdles, the likelihood of an extension to the College Football Playoff would be the most logical way Oklahoma could make the playoff. Under the current four-shift system, the chances seem very limited compared to the current situation.
Adding a few more teams would grow the SEC’s size from 14 teams to 16. However, it’s important to note that OU and Texas are currently tied to the Big 12 by a rights grant agreement in progress. through June 30, 2025, without a major financial exit penalty.
Ten years ago, Oklahoma and several other Big 12 teams considered leaving the conference and joining the Pac-12. The proposal was that the Sooners, Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech would leave the Big 12 for the Pac-12, but an agreement was never reached and frankly, that was the wise decision.
That was during the period when four Big 12 schools left the conference and pledged their allegiance to other Power Five conferences. The resulting reshuffle left the Big 12 with 10 teams instead of the original 12.
The idea of having to watch the Sooners on the late TV window was never something Oklahoma fans enjoyed. And thank goodness that never materialized.
The Sooners have said in the past that they would not consider leaving the Big 12 unless state rival Oklahoma State was also part of it. This does not appear to be the case if the alleged discussions with the SEC are well founded.
But as intriguing as an Oklahoma connection to the almighty SEC may seem, the Sooners are better off staying as they are, with the conference they’ve been associated with for the past 102 years.
Sources
2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2021/07/21/oklahoma-football-are-sooners-thinking-of-leaving-big-12/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]