Megan Keller’s Hockey Camp Could Inspire The Next Olympians

“So there are so many more opportunities in the sport that continue to grow. I just want to be a part of that and hopefully give these girls a place to come and play with their peers.”

Keller purposely sought an all-female coaching staff for the campers. All eight coaches shared a wealth of knowledge with players that came from peer and professional experience.

“I’ve done camps like this (with female coaches), but it wasn’t just female staff, and I wish we had it like this because it makes it so much better for all the little girls when you have two older girls.” said Riley Johnson, a camp volunteer who will be playing Mercyhurst hockey this fall. “We’ve always had guys older than us, so it’s nice to see the girls look up to older girls.”

Over the years, Keller has participated in several camps, but she’s still impressed to see months of planning and coordination come to fruition.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like that and start my own camp. I have a lot of teammates who have done the same thing, so to be able to come back this week and have about 100 girls here, and just put them on the ice, take them off the ice cream, talking to them, introducing the game and different skills was so great,” she said. “They were a joy to be around (and) I hope they have fun.”

The camp participants took turns working in drill rotations on their puck handling and goal shots, but the main draw for campers was playing soccer on ice. It’s fun to combine the two Olympic sports on the rink to improve their skating skills and get younger and inexperienced players used to using their feet.

With the Tokyo Olympics starting this week and the 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner, Keller recalls her favorite memories of the 2018 Games.

“I had such a great time. I want to do it again,” Keller said. “I think just for me, a lot of my teammates, and just all of Team USA’s athletes, when you walk through the opening ceremony, you hear through the speakers, that they’ve announced the United States of America. It’s not just your team but they’re great athletes from all over the world in the country and you walk out behind your flag together I think that’s one of the moments I’ll always remember It just kicks things off for the whole Olympic Playing and really makes it feel like a dream come true.”

During the off-ice instruction, the girls handed out Keller’s gold medal, which she hopes will inspire them to focus on their passions and aim high.

“I didn’t even know girls hockey was a real thing until I saw it on TV during the Olympics,” Keller said. “Then I thought, ‘Okay, I want to do that, I want to go to the Olympics,’ and that’s when I first realized my dreams. So to hopefully spark some of these girls that are here today, spark their dreams and inspire them.”