Lions Net Six Fresh Faces for 2021





NEW YORK The Columbia hockey team welcomes six newcomers to the program this fall. Features of the class of 2025 Lily Baker , Gracie Hecht , Sophie Rockefeller , Jeannine Turgeon , Katie Wimmer and Lindsey Yue . The Lions rookies come from four different states (Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Wisconsin) and one from abroad (Australia). “This is a year where the excitement around our season is heightened, including with this group of individuals that we welcome to our group,” said head coach Katie DeSandis . “Who you are as a person is reflected in how you behave as a student-athlete, and these six are incredible people, students and athletes who want to learn and push themselves and their teammates. Their dedication, team-first mindset and pure love for the game will be a huge addition to our group this year and for years to come.” Lily Baker

M/B

St. Louis, Mo. Mary Institute Country Day School HIGH SCHOOL: A 2021 graduate of Mary Institute Country Day School Earned 2020 NFHCA High School Impact Award Two-time first-team all-state honoree Picked up all-conference first-team selections in 2018, 2019, and 2020 First-team All-Metro as a junior and senior Played in state championship game three times , title winning in 2019 Participated in 2013-20 National Club Championships Finished runner-up at 2020 Disney Championships Won 2019 NFHCA Winter Escape Pool Participated in 2017 Junior Olympics and Under Armor Select Game. IN PERSON: Born May 12, 2003 Daughter of Gretchen and Brian Baker Plays ukulele Enrolled at Columbia College. Gracie Hecht

m

Wowatosa, Wise. Divine Savior Holy Angels HIGH SCHOOL: A 2021 graduate of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School First-team roster for all conferences in 2020 Named an Under Armor All-American Game MVP in 2019 Won the state championship in 2019 and 2020 IN PERSON: Born November 29, 2002 Daughter of Kristen and Tom Hecht Vader, Tom, serves as Vice President of Partnerships with the Milwaukee Brewers Brother, Ryan, played baseball at Colby College Cousin, Tristan Sinclair, plays football at Stanford Competitive Irish dancer who has competed in World Championships Enrolled five times at Columbia College. Sophie Rockefeller

M/F

Hobart, Tasmania, Australia The Friends School HIGH SCHOOL: A 2021 graduate of Friends School in the Australian island nation of Tasmania Played club for Derwent in the women’s premier league and high school team Member of Tasmanian U21, U18, U16 and U13 teams Led Derwent scored goals in 2019 and won the Premier League with her club. IN PERSON: Born on September 10, 2002 Daughter of Caroline and Robert Rockefeller Father, Robert played table tennis for the Australian U16 team enrolled at Columbia College. Jeannine Turgeon m

Dover, NH Dover HIGH SCHOOL: Graduated from Dover High School in New Hampshire in 2021. Three times first team selection for all states NHIAA Co-Player of the Year in 2020 posted 16 goals and nine assists during senior season Recorded 10 goals and two assists in 2019 Team reached state finals in 2020. IN PERSON: Born on April 1, 2003 Daughter of Paula and Kevin Turgeon Mother, Paula, played softball at Holy Cross from 1985-89. Enrolled in the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Katie Wimmer

GK

Windham, NH Phillips Academy (Massachusetts) HIGH SCHOOL: A 2021 graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts First Team NEPSAC as a Junior Name NEPSAC Most Valuable Player during the second year 2019 All-Region roster by MAX Preps in 2019. IN PERSON: Born July 8, 2003 Daughter of Stephanie and Mark Wimmer Father, Mark, ran track and field at Penn State and is a meteorologist Mother, Stephanie, graduated from Mailman School of Public Health in 2001 Grandfather graduated from Columbia Business School in 1961 Enrolled at Colombia College. Lindsey Yue

M/B

Montville, NJ Montclair Kimberly Academy HIGH SCHOOL: A 2021 Montclair Kimberly Academy graduate scored 38 goals and 27 assists during career First-team American Division and all-conference in 2020 First team all-state, all-conference, all-division in 2018 Ranked top-50 player by Max Field Hockey in 2018 Participated in Junior Olympics and Junior National Camp Played at National Futures and Regional Club Championships. IN PERSON: Born December 4, 2002 Daughter of Stefanie and Edward Yu Has three sisters Sister, Ally, plays hockey with Colgate Cousin, Kristen Wong, fencer with Cornell Has traveled to 26 countries Enrolled in Columbia College. Follow @CULionsFH on social media and GoColumbiaLions.com for more updates on the latest Columbia field hockey news.

