Sports
Indian cricketers cheer on national athletes via video messages – Sports News, Firstpost
Former and current Indian cricketers used social media to convey their best wishes to Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.
Sachin Tendulkar urged everyone to cheer for Indian athletes competing in the Olympics. Image: Screengrab
The Tokyo Olympics will start on July 23 and many current and former Indian cricketers have used social media to convey their best wishes to the participants of the 2020 Games.
Several top Indian athletes, including Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Indian cricketers encourage the athletes to give their best in the competition.
Here are some of the tweets wishing the Indian athletes the best:
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a tweet in which legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar sent his best wishes to the participants of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, saying that we have all faced challenges, including our athletes . Sachin added that they are preparing to give their best performance. Let’s cheer for India, he said.
The Legendary @sachin_rt cheers for our Indian athletes @Tokyo2020 👍
Let’s go with him & #Cheer4India 👏 👏@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6Rc0N0bVlq
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021
Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj asked viewers to watch Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and asked them to cheer for them.
#TeamIndia‘s Test & WODI captain @M_Raj03 shows its support for our athletes on @Tokyo2020. 👏
Let’s all get together & #Cheer4India 👍@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d8aiyAf0pT
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021
Cricket player Krunal Pandya was also featured in one of BCCI’s videos and said we should encourage our athletes wherever we are, even if we can’t be at the stadium.
.@krunalpandya24 cheers for our athletes @Tokyo2020. 👏
Let’s go with him & #Cheer4India 👍 👍@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/CMYdAdWTsr
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021
Jemimah Rodrigues said the Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world and the Indian team is ready to rock at the Tokyo Olympics.
.@JemiRodrigues shows its support for our athletes on @Tokyo2020. 👍
Let’s all get together & #Cheer4India 👏 👏@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RtSgxTZwC6
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021
A video message from cricketer R Ashwin was also shared by the BCCI. He said the stage for the Tokyo Olympics is set and urged people to cheer for India.
the ace #TeamIndia off spinner @ashwinravi99 cheers for our athletes @Tokyo2020. 👍
Let’s go with him & #Cheer4India 👏 👏@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ehJpiEYwBx
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021
Cricket player Jhulan Goswami said something special will happen at the 2020 Olympics when 130 crore Indians will show faith. Come on India, let’s cheer for India, she said.
.JhulanG10 shows its support for our athletes on @Tokyo2020. 👏👏
Let’s all get together & #Cheer4India 👍 👍@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FoqxaWXrU5
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021
