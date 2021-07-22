RB Michael Wiley named on Doak Walker watchlist





With the season over in a month, Arizona Football running back Michael Wiley will be one to follow when he was named on the Doak Walker watch list. The optimism surrounding Arizona Football in 2021 may not be very high, and while the Wildcats have been predicted by virtually every major publication to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12, Michael Wiley will be one to watch with the Wildcats. As we are all too sadly aware by now, last season was an absolute disaster for Arizona Football when the Wildcats finished a horrendous 0-5. Despite the unfortunate finish, however, Wiley was one of the few bright spots for the Cats. As a sophomore, the Texas native finished the year in a row for 222 yards on 31 carries (7.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. And that was during the split of Bears with Gary Brightwell. Now that Gary is into bigger and better things, Wiley will have an even bigger role in 2021, so of course he’s on the Doak Walker Award watchlist. Wednesday morning news via social media, the watchlist officially came out and Wiley is on the elusive list along with a number of other talented running backs. Wiley will be yet another player from Arizona to make the watchlist and also joins former Wildcats JJ Taylor and Brightwell, who were also named as preseason candidates. An overview of Michael Wiley’s chances of running back in Arizona Football to win the Doak Walker Award. Coming in, it’s hard to quantify what the odds are for Wiley to win, but realistically I’d have to assume they’re pretty low, especially with players like Tank Bigsby (Auburn), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) and Bijan Robinson (Texas) also under consideration. It’s also worth noting that no player has ever won the award from Arizona. Now anything is possible, and maybe Wiley surprises, because the former Jesuit High School star has a lot of talent and potential. In any case, we are following it closely.

