Olympic team flight 2021 is part of a probe of COVID cluster in Tokyo

Two Czech athletes forced to withdraw from the Games after positive COVID-19 tests

A third athlete will miss his opening game of beach volleyball, but can return

Reports identified a team doctor as the first person to test positive among the delegation

TOKYO A cluster of COVID-19 cases has surfaced in the Czech delegation at the Tokyo Olympics.

And it appears that a chartered flight to Tokyo and, according to Czech media, an unvaccinated doctor may have contributed to the spread.

The Czech Olympic Committee announced Thursday it’s investigating whether lax behavior on a team flight to Tokyo last week may be the cause of the surge in COVID-19 cases within its group. The investigation will examine “whether all precautions against the spread of COVID-19 have been followed before, during and after the charter flight”, according to a press release.

Five members of the Czech delegation, including three athletes, had tested positive and had been in isolation since Thursday.

“The situation is serious”, Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement. “We have done our best to stop the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, we have not avoided sports dramas. I am very sorry.”

The Czech news agency reported that 42 people, including 14 athletes, were on board the chartered flight in question, and that not all passengers wore their masks for the duration of the flight.

Multiplenews outlets in the Czech Republic have identified Vlastimil Vorek, an orthopedist with the delegation, as the first person to test positive upon arrival.

The Czech news agency reported that Vorek has not been vaccinated, and he is quoted in a news article from Oct. 2020 because they claim that gargling with mouthwash can prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Experts said late last year that current research did not support that claim.)