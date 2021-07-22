Live Updates from Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium





INDIANAPOLIS The 2021 Big Ten Football Media days kicked off Thursday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium, and with the season just weeks away, the event gave players and coaches a chance to get a taste of what fans can expect this fall. Day one begins with a press conference with Commissioner Kevin Warren, followed by sessions with coaches. On Thursday, players and coaches from Minnesota, Maryland, Nebraska, Illinois, Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan will be made available. More:See where Big Ten football media think IU, Purdue will end in 2021 The media days will conclude Friday with representatives from (in order of appearance) Rutgers, Michigan State, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State. IndyStar reporters Zach Osterman, Brian Haenchen and JL Kirven are with Lucas Oil and will provide updates throughout the day. (Click refresh for updates.) Afternoon James Franklin on Reuniting with His Family, COVID Protocols Penn State coach James Franklin reunited with his family for the first time in more than a year last month. Due to the pandemic, Franklin decided in March 2020 to live separately from his wife and two daughters, one of whom has sickle cell disease, a blood cell disorder that puts her at high risk of hospitalization if she were to contract COVID-19. “(COVID risk) is something that touches us very close to home,” Franklin said. “It’s something that we take very seriously, not just in our homes, but in our community. What I challenge people to do, whether you totally agree or not, is to diligently carry on with it You’re making a sacrifice for others who may not have that choice.” Franklin joked that he still hasn’t mastered the art of wearing a mask and glasses, but said he takes pride in “setting the example” for his players and staff by consistently wearing a mask. “The success we’ve had with COVID, I think that showed that we’re not going to be wary and we’re going to stay aggressive with that,” he said. “We ask our fans and our community to do the same.” 11:55am Bret Bielema is looking forward to returning to the BigTen. It’s been nine years since Bret Bielema was in the Big Ten, but before speaking, the former Wisconsin head coach and current Illinois head coach took the time to appreciate his homecoming. The last time Bielema was at Lucas Oil Stadium, his ties crushed Nebraska 70-31 just before lifting the Big Ten Championship trophy over his head. Bielema’s trip would take him to Arkansas and then three years in the NFL with the New England Patriots and New York Giants. Hailing from Prophetstown, Illinois, Bielema will begin his quest to reclaim Big Ten supremacy in his home state as Illinois coach. The Fighting Illini have not had a winning season since 2011. To make up for that position in the Big Ten West, Bielema will have to reclaim the state in recruiting and that means taking the advantage on his alma issue of Iowa. Bielema will have to make sure his Iowa tattoo is covered when he’s on his way. “I got the Tigerhawk tattoo when I was 19, it was a great idea then,” said Bielema. “…recruiting is personal when you do it the right way.” 10:55am Kevin Warren on Conference Expansion The Big Ten commissioner was asked about reports on Texas and Oklahoma investigating a move from the Big 12 to the SEC and conference expansion in general. “That’s the world we live in now. From where we’re at, we were always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interest of the conference. It’ll be interesting to see that story, how it evolves and where it ends up. “ 10:30 a.m. Barry Alvarez Appointed Special Football Advisor Big Ten Ten Barry Alvarez has been named special adviser for football to the Big Ten, conference commissioner Kevin Warren announced on Thursday during Big Ten media days. The former Wisconsin head football coach and director of athletics will begin his new role on August 2. “He means everything to this conference and we are so grateful that he has agreed to join us at the conference desk,” Warren said of Alvarez, who stepped down in June after 32 years with the Badgers. “He will work on projects such as potential expansion, building relationships with our media partners, health and safety issues, planning issues and bold partnerships.” Alvarez collected a record of 119-74-4 over 16 seasons (1990-2005) as a Wisconsin football coach. One of 16 football coaches in Big Ten history to win at least 100 games at one school, he led UW to three Rose Bowl wins and coached a Heisman Trophy winner (Ron Dayne, 1999). Alvarez, who retired from coaching after the 2005 season, was named athletic director in 2004. The Badgers won a total of 16 national team titles and 74 regular-season or tournament crowns during the conference under his supervision. Barry has been blessed with an illustrious career in college athletics, and his influence on college football and the Big Ten Conference has been significant, Warren said. He understands the history and traditions of the Big Ten. I trust Barry and we look forward to working with him on relevant football-related issues and building on the strong relationships we have with the College Football Playoff, our broadcast and bowling partners, as well as our member institutions and student organizations. athletes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/college/2021/07/22/live-updates-big-ten-media-days-indianapolis-kevin-warren-conference-expansion-college-playoff/8026753002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos