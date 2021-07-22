Sports
SL vs IND: Greg Chappell told Deepak Chahar to quit cricket and find another job, Venkatesh Prasad reveals
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad revealed that Australian coach Greg Chappell had once rejected Deepak Chahar and told him to quit cricket and look for another job. At the time, Chappell worked with Rajasthan Cricket Academy.
Deepak Chahar scored an unbeaten 69 in India’s three-wickets win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI (Courtesy: AP)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Deepak Chahar scored an unbeaten 69 against Sri Lanka in the second ODI
- Deepak Chahar was once rejected by former India coach Greg Chappell
- Chahar was rejected by Chappell at RCA because of his height, says Prasad
Australian legend and former India coach Greg Chappell has told Deepak Chahar during his stint at the Rajasthan Cricket Academy (RCA) to quit cricket and find another job, said former India pacer, Venkatesh Prasad.
Prasad revealed it on Twitter after 28-year-old Chahar went on to score a match-winning knockout in the series-crumbling second ODI win against Sri Lanka. Chahar, a medium pacer with the right arm, who finishes at number eight, failed to hit an 82-ball 69 to help India take a three-wicket victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
“Deepak Chahar was rejected from RCA by Greg Chappell because of his height and was told to look into another profession. And he single-handedly won a competition with not even his primary skills,” Prasad tweeted.
Deepak Chahar Was rejected from RCA by Greg Chappell because of his height and was told to look into another profession.
And he single-handedly won a match with not even his primary skills.
Moral of the story- Believe in yourself and don’t take foreign coaches too seriously. pic.twitter.com/cByzg9uorj
Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 21, 2021
“Moral of the story: believe in yourself and don’t take foreign coaches too seriously,” said 51-year-old Prasad, who played 33 tests for 96 wickets between 1996 and 2001.
Chappell was appointed principal of Cricket Rajasthan Cricket Academy by former IPL chief Lalit Modi after he resigned from the Indian coach’s position.
“There are exceptions, of course, but with such amazing talent in India, it’s time for teams and franchisees to consider having as many Indian coaches and mentors as possible,” said Prasad.
Chappells two-year tenure as Indias head coach was tumultuous. Sachin Tendulkar, in his book, Playing it My Way, had even called Chappell a ringmaster who forced his ideas on players without worrying about whether or not they were comfortable with them.
However, before Chappell, India were bad fighters. In a year after he arrived, they won 17 consecutive games and batted second. It was during his tenure that India won a test series in the Caribbean in 2006 after 25 years. India also recorded its first test win in South Africa during Chappell’s time.
