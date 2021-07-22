Connect with us

10 Current Cricket Players Who Should Quit Test Cricket

While T20 cricket in the present day has seen an evolution in terms of the abundance of T20 freelancers or specialists, in the same way even Test cricket now demands those players who seriously have the pedigree to rise.

Shikhar Dhawan, Adil Rashid and Aaron Finch
Shikhar Dhawan, Adil Rashid and Aaron Finch. (Photo source: Getty Images)

With cricket being played exponentially across all three formats, both the shortest and longest formats demand an exclusive set of players who can handle and handle the demands and challenges of the formats vigorously. While T20 cricket in the present day has seen an evolution in terms of the abundance of T20 freelancers or specialists, in the same way even Test cricket now demands those players who seriously have the pedigree to rise.

Also, with the format being the most difficult form of the game, players often find when players get older or become the eminent white ball specialist, Test cricket is not their cup of tea. Perhaps with international teams also sometimes trying to cast some professional white ball specialists in Test matches, there is a large number of players who have just made some scant appearances and have disappeared from the longest format.

Hence, here in this list are 10 current cricketers who have to say goodbye to Test cricket due to certain factors and reasons.

1. Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay
Murali Vijay. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Since the end of the legendary opening duo of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay had immediately established himself as team Indian frontline opener in 2013. The cricketer at the time enjoyed a strong reputation as a reliable opener even in the challenging away conditions. However, with his performance in 2018 away tours falling sharply, the right-handed opener unfortunately took an ax in the 2018-19 Australia tour.

Now unlucky since then, neither Murali Vijay has come up against a potential Test comeback, nor has the cricketer racked up a significant stack of runs to impress the selectors. Perhaps with the dazzling rise of other players such as Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill, Vijay now certainly seems to have lost the race to provide some continuity to his prolific test career.

Furthermore, even if Vijay now starts to fill up with a truckload of runs, his walking age could become the biggest factor in ever getting him to play for team India again. And as the current roster of selectors is already very aggressive to reject players of higher age groups, there is a high degree of certainty that Murali Vijay last played for team India in 2018. Hence, with many factors affecting the chance from Murali Vijays to a possible comeback, it’s best the cricketer should consider a potential Test retirement.

