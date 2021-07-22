Sports
Colorado puts Steve Addazio in favor of extended College Football Playoff – The Denver Post
Is it possible for a Mountain West team to make it to the College Football Playoff in its current format? Colorado State coach Steve Addazio doesn’t like the odds.
It’s going to be difficult, Addazio said. That is why I am in favor of change.
Addazio jumped into the Debate on extending the CFP Wednesday during a virtual press conference for Mountain West Football Media Days. He did not attend the annual Las Vegas event in person due to an unspecified family matter in Fort Collins. But Addazio spoke to local media for nearly an hour on various topics to give a taste of the upcoming season.
Predictably, Addazios will be looking to broaden the CFB field as no Group of Five team has cracked the top four since the BCS was knocked out. But Addazio said: I would always feel the same wherever I was.
Then he explained why giving a title to twelve teams would benefit all of college football.
More opportunities for everyone is good. I think it gets stale when the same four teams are in the playoff structure every year, Addazio said. It will create another level of excitement. I’m for it. But I’m also for the bowl structure. So I think the ability to weave the two together is important.
A notable opponent of playoff expansion is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers have reached the CFP in six consecutive seasons with two national titles.
“Our team is not for it,” Swinney recently told reporters. They don’t want to play any more games. And to be honest, I don’t know if 12 teams are good enough.
Transfer problems. Three members of the CSU’s 2021 signing class have entered their names into the transfer portal CB Lathan Adams (Desoto, Texas), QB Chance Harris (Clovis, NM) and QB Luke McAllister (Palmer Ridge). None are listed on CSU’s Updated Summer Roster.
McCallister, a three-star prospect, threw 4,514 yards and 53 touchdowns over a decorated Colorado prep career. He is now committed to play at Hutchison Community College Community.
Addazio has not provided reasons for player departures. In an era of unprecedented transfer moves in college football, however, he is not surprised.
This is a new world, Addazio said. With the transfer portal right now, guys want to go elsewhere for a variety of reasons. That is amazing. You want them to be happy. Whatever their reasons, you wish everyone the best.
NIL changes. College football players are cashing in after the NCAA drops rules against athletes who take advantage of endorsement deals. Alabama coach Nick Saban recently said Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is already approaching $1 million in revenue.
