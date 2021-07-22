Daccord selected by Seattle in NHL Expansion Draft





SEAT — Sun Devil Hockey alumnus Joey Daccord was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the National Hockey League’s Expansion Draft on Wednesday night. The goalkeeper joins the Ottawa Senators organization on the newest and 32nd NHL team after three seasons. Daccord played with ASU from 2016-2019 before becoming the first Arizona state player to sign an NHL entry-level contract on April 1, 2019 and the first in an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabers on April 4, 2019. selected in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators, becoming the first drafted Sun Devil to play collegiately anywhere except the state of Arizona. LET’S GO! Congratulations @JDac35! #BeTheTradition pic.twitter.com/e55rEebCgq Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) July 22, 2021 The Boston native appeared in eight games for the Senators, with a .897 save percentage. He recorded his first NHL win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 14, 2021. Joey Daccord scores his first NHL win against Toronto after Matt Murray was injured during warm-up. His interview after the game was great. pic.twitter.com/Jw6urNTsfw Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 15, 2021 Daccor is a founding member of ASU’s Division I ice hockey student-athletes. He joined the program as a freshman in 2016, as ASU was just in its second season at the NCAA DI level. In his three seasons at ASU, Daccord has carved himself into the program’s record books and illustrated the team’s #BeTheTradition motto. He was among the fists in ASU’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2018/19 and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award. Despite making his NHL debut after his junior year, at age 34, Daccord still owns the most ASU wins in program history. In 2018-19, Daccord set schedule records including starting all 35 games for the Sun Devils at 21-13-1. He was among the top goalkeepers in all stat lines, including NCAA-leading seven regular-season shutouts, finishing with 0.926 saves and 2.35 goals against average. He finished his collegiate career with a 32-40-7 record, 0.913 save percentage and 3.07 goals against average. Seattle’s Own @macklemore welcomes Joey Daccord of the Ottawa Senators to the @SeattleKraken! ??#SeattleDraft | #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/54YBet4OUj — Sportnet (@Sportnet) July 22, 2021 Follow Joey on social media on Twitter and Instagram at @JDac35.

