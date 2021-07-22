Get Indian TT Player Schedule & Watch Live Streaming & Broadcast in India





India has four participants in table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics: Sharat Kamali, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee. Tokyo 2020 table tennis matches will be held from July 24 to August 6 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. While Sharath and Sathiyan will compete in men’s singles, Manika and Sutirtha will compete in women’s singles. Sharath and Manika will also appear as a pair in the mixed doubles category, which will make its Olympic debut. At the 2018 Asian Games, India won two medals, each bronze in the men’s team and mixed doubles. India will not participate in the team events at the Tokyo Olympics. Sharath and Manika had secured their Olympic berth in mixed doubles by defeating then-world No. 8 (now No. 6) Korean couple Jihee Jeon and Sangsu Lee at the Asian Olympic qualifier in Doha in March this year. In singles, Olympic debutants G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee topped the regional qualifier group, while Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra made the Tokyo cut for being the highest-ranked second-placed players in the qualifier. Sharath, who is set for his fourth Olympics, has said his and Manika’s contrasting styles give them an edge in the mixed event. Manika, in her second Olympics, can slow the pace, while Sharath can ramp it up with his power play, which can throw opponents off their beat. There are 16 pairs in the Tokyo mixed doubles Olympics, so a pair must win three matches to secure a medal. Sharath and Manika will have a challenging encounter beforehand as they are drawn against Chinese Taipei’s third seeds Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching. In men’s and women’s singles, a player who has not received a bye must win six matches to reach the podium. Manika and Sutirtha start in the first round in women’s singles against Great Britain News-News and Sweden Linda Bergstrom, respectively. Sharath and Sathiyan have said goodbye to their placings (20th and 26th) and will start from the second round in men’s singles. Sharath could face the Rio 2016 champion Ma Long of China in the third round, and Sathiyan can face Japan Tomokazu Harimoto, the third seed. Tokyo 2020 Olympics table tennis schedule for Indian players and live tee times in India All times are in India Standard Time (IST) July 24, Saturday Mixed Doubles, Round of 16: Sharath Kamal Achanta / Manika Batra vs Lin Yun Ju / Cheng I Ching – 8.30 AM IST Women’s Singles Round 1: Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho – 12.15pm IST Women’s Singles, Round 1: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstrom – 1pm IST onwards July 25, Sunday Men’s Singles, Round 2: G Sathiyan vs Brian Afanador (Puerto Rico) or Lam Siu Hang (Hong Kong) Men’s Singles, Round 2: Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) or Olajide Omotayo (Nigeria) Women’s singles, round 2 Mixed doubles, quarter-finals Mixed doubles, semifinals July 26, Monday Women’s singles, round 2 Women’s singles, round 3 Men’s singles, round 3 Mixed doubles, bronze medal match Mixed doubles, gold medal match July 27, Tuesday Women’s singles, round 3 Women’s singles, round of 16 Men’s singles, round 3 Men’s singles, round of 16 July 28, Wednesday Women’s singles, quarter-finals Men’s singles, quarter-finals July 29, Thursday Women’s singles, semi-finals Women’s singles, bronze medal match Women’s singles, gold medal match Men’s singles, semi-finals July 30, Friday Men’s singles, bronze medal match Men’s singles, gold medal match Where can you see table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics live in India? Fans can watch live broadcasts of the Tokyo Olympics table tennis tournament on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. Live streaming of the Olympic table tennis will be available on Sony Liv. _Live broadcast subject to Sony.

