Mychal Kendricks Sentenced To 1 Day In Jail, Three Years Probation For 2018 For Insider Trading, Per Report
NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks was sentenced Thursday to one day in prison for his 2018 guilty plea on insider trading charges, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kendricks was also sentenced to three years’ probation and 300 hours of community service. Schefter added that the 30-year-old is now free to resume his NFL career immediately and wants to continue playing.
In August 2018, Kendricks was charged with insider trading after allegedly making approximately $1.2 million from investments in 2014. Former Goldman Sachs analyst Damilare Sonoiki would pass on inside information to Kendricks from 2013-2015 and in return the then Eagles linebacker. provided him with $10,000 cash and game tickets. Kendricks pleaded guilty to his charges on September 6, 2018. At the time of the incident, Kendricks also made a statement that read in part: “While I did not fully understand all the details of the illegal trade, I knew it was wrong, and I have I sincerely regret my actions.”
Kendricks was a member of the Browns at the time these charges came to light, but Cleveland released him not long after those insider trading charges surfaced.
With his sentencing delayed several times, the Eagles’ former second round bounced around a bit in the NFL. He was on and off the roster of the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 through last season. He started 14 games for Pete Carroll in 2019 and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks and five presses. He was retained on the Seattle exhibition squad for part of the 2020 season, before finally being signed to the Washington Football Team’s active roster in late December. There, he played in one regular season game and started in Washington’s only playoff game. In that game, he had six tackles.
During his nine-year career, Kendricks — who was a member of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII-winning team in 2017 — has 548 tackles, 19 sacks and four interceptions.
