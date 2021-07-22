‘He is fearless and he plays match-winning strokes’: Parthiv says 23-year-old is ‘the future of Indian cricket’ | Cricket

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has praised Rishabh Pant, calling him the future of Indian cricket. The latter is on his second tour of England and will be preparing for the hosts in a 5-match test series from August 4. Pant r has returned to the squad after recovering from Covid-19.

Pant boarded the flight to England after a string of phenomenal performances at home and out. His consistency with the bat and improved glove work have made him the team’s first choice wicketkeeper. And Parthiv also believes the same one who closely observed him during the 2018-19 Test Series Down Under.

READ | Applied MS Dhonis philosophy: Kaneria names Indian player from whom Pakistani batsmen should learn

Speaking on The Curtly and Karishma Show, the former Indian goalkeeper explained how the youngster wanted to improve his wicketkeeping skills.

Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket. He is fearless. What I love about him. When I was a standby wicketkeeper on a tour in 2018 and he was the first choice keeper, his attitude and will to improve his wicketkeeping all the time. He worked very hard on his wicketkeeping. He remained brilliant on the running wickets in the India-England home series, Parthiv said.

Rishabh was recently in the spotlight for his exploits in Australia and then back home against England. Parthiv further stated that the youngster has already proved his mettle by playing such match-turning knocks.

He takes more responsibility while hitting. He plays match-winning punches in Test cricket. That’s something that defines a cricketer, Parthiv Patel signed.