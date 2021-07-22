Regional All Stars: Bulldog Keepers Named Field Hockey MVPs | Sport





The field hockey Burr and Burton had a great defense all season, keeping his opponents at just six goals in the 10-game season in 2020. That is largely due to great goalkeeping performances from both goalkeepers, Mac Thuermer and Hannah Callen. For their work in protecting the cage, both BBA goalkeepers have been named Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional Hockey Co-MVPs. Callen and Thuermer rotated quarterly. Switching on and off in the goalkeeper position can be difficult. Often players are in a groove, and when they step off the court, they can easily mess with that rhythm. Not Callen and Thuermer. They registered shutouts in more than half of their games — six out of ten — of the year. Two of those shutouts came in playoff matchups, first blanking Otter Valley 4-0 in the Division II quarterfinals, then U-32 7-0 in the semifinals and sending the Bulldogs to the Division II championship game. The Bulldogs never allowed more than two goals in a game, and along with the shutouts, they had three extra games that allowed only a single score.

