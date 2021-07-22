SL vs IND Live Match Streaming 3rd ODI Updates Sri Lanka vs India Match Score Shaw Stream Live SONYLIV JIOTV Watch IND vs SL ODI Live Score





Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Cricket 3rd ODI Having managed to snatch victory from the clutches of defeat, the Indian limited-overs team is poised to win the ODI series 3-0 when it faces Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Friday. Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium. India had won the first game in full by seven wickets, but found themselves with their backs against the wall in the second game before Deepak Chahar played a hard knockout 69 to help the side win by three wickets and secure the series.Also Read – India vs County XI Cricket Score Practice Match, Today Match Latest Updates Day 3: Match Drawn The biggest challenge for the Indian batsmen would be leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who got the new ball and surprised the visitors when he harassed them. He took the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya. He almost won the match for Sri Lanka, but luckily for India, Chahar played a match-winning knockout to take them home. The win in the series will boost Indian morale, although it should also be mentioned that Sri Lanka is missing five of their top players. Three of them have been suspended, two others have been injured. Here are the details of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI – when and where to watch SL vs IND Live Streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India. Also Read – IND vs SL 3rd ODI Preview: Team India Eyes Series Whitewash, Sri Lanka Look to turn fortunes SL vs IND Live Streaming 3rd ODI Sri Lanka vs India Also Read – IND vs ENG 2021: Rishabh Pant thanks coach Ravi Shastri for grand welcome after joining team India, quotes Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue What time does Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI start? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will take place on Thursday – 23rd July. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. IST. Where will Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI take place? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Which TV channel will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI in India? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI live TV broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI online in India? Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI will be streamed on SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India. SL vs IND Likely to play 11s Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha. india: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. SL vs IND SQUADS Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Garlic Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Ishirudis Ku Udana, As, Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne. india: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana Chaharturajephulik , Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson.

