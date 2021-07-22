Charity Cricket Match Canceled After Massive Bat-Winging Battle Breaks Out





A massive brawl broke out at a charity cricket tournament in Maidstone, Kent, after the end of a match between two teams. The tournament was held to raise money for Share for Care, a charity that raises money for people in need of medical care in Pakistan and the Heart of Kent Hospice. However, the event turned into a farce when players from opposing sides started attacking each other, some of whom wielded bats. Many players still wore white clothes, with a man still wearing his pads as the brawl ensues in a video of the brawl that was virally shared on social media. A referee is also visible in the middle of the altercation trying to restore order. Scandalous scenes at a benefit match that had to be abandoned after a fight between the two teams. Violence broke out at the end of a match at the Mote Park Cricket Club in Maidstone during a tournament that raised money for people in need of medical treatment in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/uGOYPuc3z2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 20, 2021 Shehzad Akram, who helped organize the event, told KentOnline: “We did our best for a good cause and these lunatics just ruined it. At the end of the day we had the last game and it was the last few overs when some guys got on the field and attacked some players. Police and ambulance arrived at the scene where four people were treated for injuries, one of whom was taken to hospital. The event took place at The Mote Cricket Club. However, the club has distanced itself from the events as the altercation took place between parties who had rented the ground for a day, in which the club itself was not involved. In a statement released on social media on Monday, The Mote CC said: “The Mote CC would like to distance themselves from all the events that took place yesterday at our club. We do not condone these events and are saddened and disappointed by the organizers and those involved in the incident. — The Mote CC (@motecricket) July 19, 2021 “We do not monitor and are not responsible for the behavior of those who commercially rent our land. “We do not condone these events and are saddened and disappointed by the organizers and those involved in the incident.” Sign up for The Cricket Draft, powered by Wisden, an all-new free-to-play fantasy game alongside The Hundred, to win prizes and compete with your friends.

