Sports
What to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 23: Rowing, Tennis and Cycling | Channel, Stream, Time
Friday could be the last light day of action at this year’s Summer Olympics, as many of the sports don’t start until Saturday, a few athletes will start their first day of competition in the hours after the opening ceremony on Friday.
For those without cable, you can follow all the 2021 Olympics on FuboTV and Peacock.
Rowing
- WHAT: Heats and relocations
- TIME: 7:30 PM ET
- TRUE: Sea Forest Waterway (Tokyo, Japan)
- CHANNEL: USA
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
Some of the best athletes are jumping ahead in their respective crafts day two of heats and rematches. Some of those vying to watch out for include the reigning men’s world champions pair Martin and Valent Sinkovic of Croatia. The brothers want to repeat their gold medal performance in Rio in 2016.
The Womens Four makes its first appearance at the Olympics on the women’s side. The US has historically been good with the foursome, but that was because smaller nations in the world competition didn’t quite have the same focus of the four as the Americans.
- Watch the Olympics on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
Here are the specific start times for each event (all times ET):
- Men: Doubles (8pm), Doubles (8:40pm), Pair (9pm), Lightweight Doubles (10pm), Four (11:10pm)
- Women: Two-twos (7:30pm), Doubles (8:30pm), Pair (8:50pm), Lightweight Doubles (9:50pm), Four (10:50pm)
Cycling
- WHAT: Men’s road race final
- TIME: 10pm ET
- TRUE: Musashinonomori Park (Tokyo, Japan) and Fuji International Speedway (Oyama, Japan)
- CHANNEL: USA
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
The first medals will be awarded on Friday evening during the Mens Road Race. It’s sure to be an interesting event on the rough 234km trail that goes through Mount Fuji. Two-time and defending Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar is a firm favorite to win the race, not only because he won the tour, but the Slovenian is elite in his mountaineering prowess. Wout van Aert is also another name to look out for. It is also excellent at climbing steep slopes, but is extremely fast during sprints.
Tennis
- WHAT: Singles and doubles first round promotion
- TIME: 10pm ET
- TRUE: Ariake Tennis Park (Tokyo, Japan)
- CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
- FLOW: FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
While some big names are out of action this year, there’s still plenty to keep an eye out for when tennis kicks off Friday night.
Some of the big names to look forward to in the men’s draw include the return of Sir Andy Murray, who will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is set for his first trip to a Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon. Speaking of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic is looking for the Golden Grand Slam after winning the first three majors of the season.
Ashleigh Barty seems to be keeping her momentum going from winning everything from London to Tokyo, when she arrives at the Olympics. The favourite, however, is returning Naomi Osaka, who has not played since retiring after the first round at the French Open in June.
- Watch the Olympics on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock
VIEW THE EVENT SCHEDULES HERE:
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/sports/2021/07/what-to-watch-at-the-tokyo-olympics-on-july-23-rowing-tennis-and-cycling.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]