Local Hockey Players Selected for the 2022 USA Rise Selection Camp Team





KINGTON, Dad. Ella Barbacci and Maddie Olshemski are juniors on the Wyoming Seminary field hockey team. After their 2020 state championship win over Greenwood, these two have already had an impressive start in 2021. Both attended several US field hockey sessions this summer at Spooky Nook in Lancaster, part of the Olympic Development Pathway and are 2 of 55 girls from around the world . US are selected for the Rise Camps. If they make it to the finals, they could be part of the 2022 Rise US Women’s National Team. “Maybe I hope to continue after university and hopefully play in the Olympic team or the national team. So it’s a dream for me.” said Ella. “I love hockey. I learned it from my sister because she played in college and just being with Sem really helps you thrive and helps you become the best hockey player you can be,” Maddie said. It should be a crazy month and a half for Maddie and Ella. These two are only juniors here at Wyoming Seminary and they’re gearing up for their pre-season starting in August. RELATED: Wyoming Seminary Captures Their 3rd Consecutive State Hockey Championship With Win Over Greenwood And 9th In School History “Maddie and I are actually going to a Swarthmore clinic with a bunch of college coaches, so we’re going to have a lot of time to be evaluated by them and get feedback from them,” Ella added. “It’s exciting. It’s a lot. You work hard and run because the preseason can be a lot of running,” added Maddie. RELATED: Wyoming Seminary Summer Wrestling Camp Parnham’s #Rio2016 starting XI #Hockey pic.twitter.com/vY2HNcmgkH — Field hockey in the US (@USAFieldHockey) August 13, 2016 Kat Sharkey and Kelsey Kolojejchick, both graduates of Wyoming Seminary, were part of the USA Women’s National Team in 2011 and 2012. “They started out the same way we did. They grew up here. They trained in almost the same places we did. And they’ve reached that level and it’s also really cool, because in our high school gym you walk in. and you see two Olympians Kelsey K and Kat Sharkey. And it’s just really cool to see them go here and do the same thing we did,” Maddie said again. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Luzerne County.

