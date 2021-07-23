Cricket World Test Championship club stops at Whanganui .’s new indoor facility





Ross Taylor (with trophy) will accompany the mace to Whanganui next week. Photo / Getty

The mace of the Cricket World Test Championship will be in Whanganui next week and three Black Caps will also be passing by. Members of the public will have the chance to view the mace Thursday at Wanganui Cricket’s new indoor facility at Springvale Stadium. The catch? Since it’s an unofficial stop on the club’s national tour, audience members only have half an hour to catch a glimpse of it. Black Caps Ross Taylor, Will Young and Doug Bracewell will also make the trip, along with Black Caps manager Mike Sandle. Wanganui Cricket chairman Mark Lithgow said it was “a special occasion for sports fans”. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this for cricket fans in particular,” Lithgow said. “A few people have joined forces to get the mace here, and of course it helps that it actually travels right past Springvale Stadium on its way to Palmerston North.” For locals, it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Lithgow said. “This is a very difficult trophy to win, and it also looks quite impressive. “It is New Zealand’s biggest cricket performance to date.” Related articles Lithgow said that as the club’s host, Whanganui would have a lasting impact on the young people who attended. “The profile of cricket is quite high nationally and internationally, so if we can keep getting young kids into it that would be fantastic. “The mace and the players are expected at 12.15pm. I would encourage people to get to Springvale Stadium a little earlier in case things really get off the ground. “It should fit in with the school lunches, so hopefully High School and Collegiate people can send people across as well.” The World Test Championship mace arrives at Springvale Stadium on Thursday, July 29 at 12:15 p.m. Fans can access the players and the trophy from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM. There will be posters available for children to collect signatures.

