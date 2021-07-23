Fordham Football Announces Staff Additions

Bronx, NY Fordham Head Soccer Coach Joe Conlin today announced the addition of assistant coaches Allen Gant (line backers), Andrew Force (outside linebackers), and David Weeks (tight ends), and hiring Delvin Jones as an assistant athletic director for football operations.

Allen Gant arrives at Fordham after serving as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at West Virginia Wesleyan College in 2020-2021.

In 2019, Gant was the defensive backs coach at Slippery Rock, where he helped The Rock lead the NCAA Division-II semifinals after taking the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title. Gant returned to his Michigan alma mater for the 2018 season as a defensive intern. He assisted with the Wolverine outside linebackers and analyzed the passing play of opponents.

Gant was an outside linebacker and safety for the Wolverines from 2012-2015. His father, Tony, also played for Michigan as a safety and punt/kick returner from 1983-1985.

Ohio native Sylvania graduated from Michigan in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in literature, science, and art. Gant and his wife, Lia, have a son, Allen Jr.

Andrew Force , who served as a volunteer defensive quality control coach for the Rams in 2020-2021, has been elevated to an assistant coach in 2021 in charge of the outer linebackers for his alma mater.

In 2020, Forced was the tight ends/full backs coach at Marian University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He worked with the Offensive Coordinator on all aspects of scouting and match planning, managing and indexing all of the opponent’s films and practice films for the offensive personnel to evaluate. Force also directed the tight ends and full backs through regular season and off-season meetings and practices.

Prior to his stint with Marian, Force was the defensive back coach and director of football operations at Bloomsburg University in 2019-2020. He assisted the Defensive Coordinator in all aspects of scouting and match planning, while also analyzing and categorizing all opponent and practice films for evaluation by the defensive personnel. Forced worked with the defensive backs during the regular season and for off-season meetings and training.

Force began his coaching career at Central Columbia High School in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where he served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach in 2019.

Force, who graduated from Fordham University in 2019, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in sociology. He was a four-year member of the Rams’ soccer team.

David Weeks , who served as a volunteer offensive quality control coach at Fordham in 2020-21, has been elevated to a tight ends coach in 2021.

Weeks arrived at Rose Hill after serving in various capacities at the University of Central Florida from 2013-2019. In 2018-2019, he was a student assistant quarterbacks coach, working with the offense directly under head coach Josh Heupel and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby. Weeks was responsible for helping to enter and tear down opponent and self-explorer film, create opponent/self-explorer specific film cutouts, create weekly post-game packages/charts and weekly red zone report, and draw weekly installs. He was a member of the 2018 AAC Championship squad that played in the Fiesta Bowl.

In the fall of 2017, Weeks served as a student assistant tight ends coach for the Knights where he worked with the offense under head coach Scott Frost and specifically with the tight ends directly under tight ends coach Sean Beckton. His responsibilities include helping with scripts, producing weekly tight-end tips and reminders, and creating a weekly opponent’s depth chart. He was a member of the 2017 UCF team that won the AAC title and defeated Auburn, 34-27, in the 2018 Peach Bowl to cap off a perfect 12-0 season.

Weeks began his tenure at Central Florida as a materials manager from 2013-2016. In his final year as a materials manager, he also worked with the wide receivers during individual periods and assisted offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

Weeks graduated from Seminole State College in Orlando in 2018.

Delvin Jones arrives at Fordham after serving as football operations coordinator at Georgia Tech in 2020.

Prior to his season with Georgia Tech, Jones served as Assistant Athletic Director for Business Operations at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2019-2020.

Jones was both a Senior Accountant and Financial Operations Specialist with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association for four years before moving to FGCU. During his time with the Yellow Jackets, he worked with coaches and department directors to build, project, and maintain the athletic department’s zero-based budget. He distributed monthly budget reports to all coaches and department heads, while helping to lead monthly budget review sessions. He also conducted monthly budget analyzes and prepared Athletic Association reconciliations.

Prior to his time at Georgia Tech, Jones worked as an Assistant Business Manager and Travel Coordinator at Georgia State University from June 2011 to February 2015. He coordinated all aspects of team and recruiting trips for 19 departments and sports programs. He also managed more than 40 travel budgets for athletic teams, departments and administrators.

Jones partnered with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, coordinating all aspects of teams’ travel needs. He also spent time as a volunteer assistant to the director of football operations at Tulane University during the 2010 football season and assisted in events and customer relations with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2009-10.

Jones received a Bachelor of Art degree in Public Relations Mass Communications from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2006. He also received a Master of Science degree in Kinesiology Sports Management from Louisiana State University in 2010.