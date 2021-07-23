Meet the Syracuse alumni who will be using the microphone at the 2020 Olympics

Get the latest Syracuse news straight to your inbox.

Before Chicago White Sox spring training came to a close in the last week of March, Jason Benetti, the team’s announcer, and a Syracuse alumnus had a very special day. The day started with a long-awaited moment: Benetti received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On its own, this would have made his day fantastic, Benetti said, but less than two hours after the shot, Benetti received a call from NBC offering him the position of baseball play-by-play announcer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. .

The day was actually a bonanza. I was vaccinated and was offered an offer to call the Olympics, Benetti said. You won’t have much better days.

The novelty of watching the Games had always fascinated Benetti, he said. As a student in Syracuse during the 2002 Winter Olympics, Benetti and his friends visited the Utica Curling Club to learn more about the sport after it piqued their interest on TV. For Benetti, it always seemed like a dream to host competitions at the Olympics, regardless of the event.

At the Games, Benetti will call baseball the sport he has been calling for 11 years. Benetti will broadcast this year’s Olympic baseball games with former Major League-first baseman Eduardo Perez. The two previously teamed up in the booth on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition with MLB.com’s Mike Petriello.

Chris Lewis ('13) will broadcast table tennis for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

On June 3, NBC announced the group of announcers that will broadcast several events at the Tokyo Olympics. The list featured several SU alumni, including Beth Mowins (G90), Noah Eagle (19), and Chris Lewis (13). Newhouse alumnus Mike Tirico (88) makes his debut as primetime host of the Summer Games, filling the shoes of Bob Costas (74), another SU student.

Up-and-coming broadcasters who come to Newhouse with the dream of announcing major sporting events go through a long and arduous process to improve their storytelling skills and find their own voice. They develop these skills not only through the curriculum, but also through student organizations such as WAER, Citrus TV and Z89 Radio.

Benetti said he values ​​people who are driven and are constantly working to improve themselves. He found these people at WAER during his first year at the SU.

I don’t know if I’ve ever been in such a large group after college that cares so much about the details, Benetti said. I’ve got a lot of teams that I’ve been on that are really good at ESPN and the White Sox, but (WAER) has a whole group that are driving towards the same goal.

Being in the moment makes sure you capture the key moments of the game and don’t want to miss anything Noah Eagle, SU alumnus and presenter

Mowins, who is no stranger to the national spotlight, will be calling the Tokyo Olympics for NBC. She showed her attention to detail as the first woman to name a nationally televised NFL game and as the first-ever female play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs. Olivia Stomski, the director of the Newhouse Sports Media Center, worked with Mowins during the NCAA Womens College World Series.

It’s not just about what she gets from SIDs or reading it online, it’s about making those connections with those players, Stomski said. She is curious to ask the second, third and fourth questions to find out what the interesting side of everything is.

Finding the details and the storylines was crucial during the pandemic, as sports announcers called games while they were away from the stadium. The Olympics will be no different. Each Olympic broadcaster will be calling their respective event from the confines of the NBC broadcast production facility in Stamford, Connecticut. While unusual, some broadcasters said that remote broadcasting poses a challenge to the art of announcing.

I think the biggest thing and this goes for any broadcaster is you don’t feel the energy there, said Eagle, who will name 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics. And so you have to produce that yourself, which can be challenging at times when you’re… in an environment where you can’t feel how everyone else is reacting.

While the difficulties of remote broadcasting have been difficult for many broadcasters, some of these SU alumni said their time in Syracuse helped them improve their craft and get them to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

Benetti recalled waking up at 4 a.m. to record a sports broadcast at WAER’s headquarters in Syracuse. He said the early morning routine was the basis of his radio prep. Lewis, who will announce table tennis at the Games, recalled a similar drive.

You learn what it takes to take yourself to a level where you can call a game for Syracuse on WAER and Z89, Lewis said. And that same kind of work ethic, that same kind of process is also what you need after you graduate.

Lewis had no previous experience announcing table tennis before taking the job. He had to learn the rules, the players and the storylines to fully understand Olympic table tennis.

They are the ones who have stood on this platform. They know what it’s like to face two games for nothing and how to regroup, Lewis said. And my job is to bring that out of the analyst, give him the space and the platform to dive into the strategy elements.

Eagle, who is used to calling 5-on-5 basketball for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, will adapt to calling 3-on-3 basketball during the Games. While an NBA game lasts four quarters, the 3-on-3 game lasts either 10 minutes or the first team to 21 points.

Before coming to Syracuse, Eagle had no experience announcing. But every time he made a mistake writing or recording a sports broadcast while working at WAER, Eagle was forced not to make those same mistakes again. It was through this experience that he learned to become an announcer.

When you’re in the moment, make sure you capture the key moments of the game and don’t want to miss anything, Eagle said. It’s like Ferris Bueller said, if you don’t take a minute to stop and look around, you might be missing out.

Stomski said the broadcasters’ college trips and focus on improvement laid the foundation for these Olympic broadcasters.

Olympians work their whole lives for this moment, Stomski said, and these announcers are more than aware of the responsibility they have in mentioning these games and having their own share of these great moments that athletes have trained for years.