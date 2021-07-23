Typhoon heading for Tokyo Olympics?





Tokyo is preparing for the big Olympic event they have been waiting for for more than a few years and now, and just as they are about to get underway, the European model is suggesting that a typhoon could threaten Tokyo on Sunday and Monday. A typhoon is the same as a hurricane, only it has a different name in that part of the world. In fact, that part of the world is controlled by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center from Japan together with the Japanese Meteorological Agency. This area is very active for typhoons, more so than the Atlantic or Pacific for hurricanes, and they are used to storms at this time of year – but it’s definitely not what they need now! Here’s the current European model and you’ll see a typhoon, IN-FA, which is already known – it’s headed for Ningbo, China. It’s the area I’ve marked being watched for development, to the right of Typhoon IN-FA: Advertisement Area of ​​possible development at this time is highlighted by the lens By Sunday, the European model Typhoon IN-FA made landfall in Ningbo, China, setting a forming typhoon off the Japanese coast: Possible typhoon developing on Sunday Then, on Monday, a well-formed typhoon about 65 mph winds inland just south of Tokyo: Monday Typhoon location You can see a well formed eye of the storm and, as we know, the intensity and location of these storms is way too early to know when the storm hasn’t even formed yet! We will continue to monitor this potential and pass on our knowledge on-air and online! Fortunately, our crew of Keith Garvin, Christine No-l, Rose-Ann Aragon and their photojournalists have a lot of experience with hurricanes and know how to stay safe and keep us informed from the ground!

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/weather/2021/07/23/typhoon-heading-toward-tokyo-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos