Is Neil Harvey the next best cricket batsman after Sir Donald Bradman? Neil Harvey’s new book, The Last Invincible, suggests that

Harveys is more muted, although by the time of his retirement in 1963 only Bradman had scored more runs and made more test centuries.

But in the era of the Big Bash League, Steve Smith (with his extraordinary average of 61) and the not-so-distant wake of Ricky Ponting, many who watched Harvey play (average just under 50, at 21 tons) still think of him as Australia’s best batsman after Sir Donald and Mallett is one of them.

Harvey in 1954. In an era when several generations have never seen Harvey play, the brilliance of his cricket is not so much forgotten as never known. SMH Photographic

He was so neat and compact and so unhurried to get out on the track with the spinners, it was quite amazing, he says.

I would have loved to bowl to him, but I would have kicked my ass. Harvey was also probably the best fieldman Australia has produced; he could plunge the stumps into the air with only one stump visible, and he did so regularly.

Not so much about that stardust-tinged tour or its elite membership, The Last Invincible is more of a slap on the shoulder to later generations of fans about a boy wonder who the real deal was, while others came and went.

I guess I wanted to write Harvey’s story and everything else, but also to reaffirm his place in Australian cricket history, Mallett says, cracking his voice down the line from his home in Adelaide. I think he’s largely forgotten.

Before qualifying the comment: Harvey isn’t alone. Ray Lindwall and Alan Davidson also fall into that category.

He’s gotten all the accolades, he’s in the Hall of Fame and has a statue outside the MCG, but I wanted to tell the modern reader that this is a guy who’s as good as anyone since Bradman.

Mallett, himself a former Test spin bowler with 132 scalps, is no stranger to holding his own against a red-hot team of legends who held their ground in the 1970s alongside the Chappell brothers, Jeff Thomson, Rod Marsh and Dennis Lillee.

But in Harvey’s adeptness against spin, Mallett sees a possible antidote to the lack of nuance in how batsmen play the spinners today.

There’s no wicket going down and pushing for two, Mallett says. You wait until you have a bad ball and hit it for four. It is either block or slog. Whether that comes from the T20 I don’t know, but it’s a crazy way to play the spinners and it seems to be the modern way.

Then I started to think that this is a book that I could do and bring in Harvey, the way he played.

Humble beginnings: Neil Harvey gives a few tips to boys playing cricket in the court next to Harvey’s house in North Fitzroy in 1950. SMH Photographic

The book not only delves into Harvey’s history, but also the nostalgia of boyhood, when Mallett was first bitten by the cricket bug.

Between match reports, Mallett collects memories of his grandfather who took him to the SCG when he was nine to watch the real gods of Olympus warm up in the nets for the second Ashes test against England in Sydney in 1954: Harvey batting, Frank Typhoon Tyson sent lightning bolts down beside him, Bradman leaned on the nets and whispered instructions.

It was, in a way, heaven on earth, Mallett says. My grandfather was a big believer in cricket and could talk to me about it; he knew the game.

He loved to watch [Victor] Trumper played when he was a young guy and later to Bradman. He thought Harvey looked a bit like a left-handed Trumper because he had all the grace and movement, great footwork and not rushed. He really noticed that he had enough time to play the fastest bowlers.

Mallett has approached his task with forensic zeal, and there is a depth of detail in the book, from anecdotes about some of history’s greatest games to obscure details about Harvey’s administrative role in his first wife’s Tupperware cases.

But life and cricket are more complicated than that, and the book also explores the sports politics that shaped the Australian team and defined the legacies of those who played for their country.

Harvey had his own opinion all his life, Mallett says. He has always expressed his opinion. And he didn’t hold back. He doesn’t hold back at all.

As a selector, after Harveys retired, his candid assessments of the Australian team would at times put him at odds with players, and as a player himself, Harveys propensity to voice his opinion did not endear him to the cricket establishment. It probably cost him the captaincy in 1957, when he was passed over to Ian Craig, then just a six-test veteran and just 22 years old.

I think he has been totally misunderstood by modern cricketers, Mallett says. If he came along and chatted with them in the locker room, they would love the guy and hug him right away.

He talks passionately about the game and about the players, and he reveres some of the modern players, and speaks of Warnie as the best I’ve ever seen. He gives credit where it is due. There’s nothing like this, oh, we used to be much better.

It was not until the end of his career that Harvey reached captain Australia and entered for the injured Richie Benaud (who had torn the subscapularis down to the capsule containing the shoulder) in the 1961 Lords Test.

Not afraid to paint grandiose scenarios, Mallett’s reconstruction of this match sounds more like a trudge up Pork Chop Hill under heavy fire.

The game featured a protrusion in the clubface from the top of an old under-court drain, which the players called the Ridge. It was a delight for fast bowlers, who Harvey says the ball flew at odd angles and heights.

Conditions were tough for both sides, but Australia won the test easily after an inspired decision by Harvey to have 19-year-old debutant Graham McKenzie attack the Ridge and sink five of England’s bats for just 37.

Perhaps part of the problem with Harvey’s fading legacy is his self-effacing nature, and Mallett notes that getting his story across wasn’t easy.

In fact, the only other significant book on the cricketer is Harveys own, My world of cricket, published in 1963, which is full of cricket anecdotes but reveals surprisingly little about the author himself.

It’s very hard to get him to talk about himself, Mallett says. He knew how good he was, but he doesn’t talk about it.

Neil Harvey The Last Invincible by Ashley Mallett (Hardie Grant) will be published July 28.