Mel Tucker Gives Refreshing Hiring Prospects





When Mel Tucker was hired, he made it clear early on that he would place a strong emphasis on recruiting. He went so far as to say, “If you can’t recruit at Michigan State, you probably can’t recruit.” Those words would be either his calling card for his recruiting success over years or his eventual demise if he ever struggles on the trail. However, it’s hard to buy top recruits for Michigan State football right now because it wasn’t exactly left in the best place. Mark Dantonio built the program into a national force before struggling in recent years and recruitment took a huge hit. Now Tucker must try to sell the program that has been irrelevant to recruits since 2017. But how does he judge players? Well, his approach is actually quite refreshing and it’s not just based on who likes the coaching staff, but who’s actually going to take the program to that next level. #MichiganState head coach Mel Tucker on his hiring review process: “We ask: Can this player help us beat Michigan? Can he help beat Penn State? Can he help beat Ohio State? If these answers are yes, offer him a scholarship.” — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) July 21, 2021 This is exactly what you want to hear from a new head coach of a program who was on the mountaintop not too long ago and is trying to come back. How do you get back on top of the spot? You are recruiting players who will help you beat the best teams of the conference who are recruiting the best players. So easy. Tucker’s Other Michigan State Football Hiring Notes During this Zoom conversation Tucker had with some members of the media, Tom Izzo, and President Stanley, he talked a lot about “that school down the road” and other recruiting approaches. He explained that it was necessary to beat some of the powerhouses of college football for recruits and he believes the state of Michigan can do it. Tucker admitted that to be at their level, you need to be able to recruit them once in a while. This is exactly what you want to hear if you are a Michigan State football fan.

