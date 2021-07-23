Kenzie Weener closes great tennis career





Kenzie Weener entered the final season of her tennis career with no goals, no hopes, and no regrets. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her junior season at Spring Arbor, Weener just wanted a clear end to her career. My last season was about ending the era. It was all about memories and fighting the final battle, Weener said. She had to take that approach because everything was so uncertain. I honestly didn’t think we would have a season, so to be able to have it and finish strong was huge, she said. However, you spend many years playing tennis so to have an ending and get that last season is a huge thing. You experience things that not many people finish. Weener was in the first double race with Abby Ducharme. She has been a doubles specialist throughout her tennis career. At 6 feet, she’s a force at the net, but she also dominates with her finesse. At Holland Christian, she and partner Lauren Balder made it to the state’s No. 1 doubles semifinals two years in a row, taking all the honors. Weener then took that plan of attack to Spring Arbor, where she majored in corporate marketing. Playing doubles gives you a huge opportunity to help the team in other ways. One of my roles was to be a leader and be there for the girls. If someone is down or having a bad day, understand and talk about it, she said. Even though I didn’t play singles, I made a huge impact and was super happy with that role. I was blessed to be able to do that. That struggle for the team and view of the sport was something that developed during her career. Just the overall growth of the girls in the team and learning to improve yourself. I have learned so many things about myself. Looking back on my freshman year, I could never go back to that self. Spring Arbor does that super well, focusing on the person, not just the sport, she said. Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you But the sport has been a passion of Weeners for over a decade. Tennis is more than just a sport for me. Tennis has brought me a lot in life. Finding friends and finding who you are. It’s not just hitting a ball back and forth. I am grateful for all my experiences through tennis, she said. My parents gave me a lot of sports, all of them. Both my brothers were big on tennis and when I was little I wanted to be like my brothers, so that stayed with me. I started to get a love for tennis. After that I started coaching tennis (in high school) and started to get more active in the sport. It’s really cool to see how far I’ve come. Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

