New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies of injuries sustained in car collision while cycling

New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, a widely traveled NFL coach who worked with Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young and soon-to-be Peyton Manning during his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car. while biking last Saturday in San Ramon, California. He was 58.

Known for his quarterback expertise, the affable Knapp was just days away from flying to New Jersey to begin his first season as the Jets’ pass-game specialist under new coach Robert Saleh. The rookies of the Jets reported to the training camp on Tuesday.

“Greg had such an inner peace about him that people always seemed to gravitate towards,” Saleh said in a statement. statement posted on Twitter. “He lived in a loving way that helped him connect with people from all walks of life in a unique way.

“In his short time here, I believe the people in this organization have had the opportunity to experience that connection. Greg, thank you for everything you shared with us, you will be missed brother.”

Knapp was hired in January and made “real connections with all of our coaches, players and staff,” said Saleh, who described him as “a fun character, a friendly disposition and (a) wealth of knowledge.”

Knapp, an avid bicyclist, was hit by a single motorist at about 2:49 p.m. not far from his home in Danville, San Ramon police said. The driver of the vehicle, whose name is not listed, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

“Those of us blessed to have known him know that even this moment would have been an educational time,” the family said in a statement. “So this is it… ‘Live every day like it’s your last, and love the people around you like it won’t last long!’

The family said in the statement that Knapp died at 2:32 PM ET, five days after he was hit by a car while on his bicycle and never regained consciousness.

He was surrounded by his mother, wife, three daughters and his brother when he died.

“Greg’s infectious personality is for most people the first and lasting memory of him,” the family said. “The expression ‘He never met a stranger’ sums up Handsomer’s zest for life. He had a unique gift for making everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were.”

“While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wish they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go through the game plan directly with him. It will surely be a masterpiece, only like Greg! ”

Knapp began his NFL coaching career in 1997 as a low-level offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. He forged a close bond with Young and the two remained close. Knapp also coached for the Atlanta Falcons (two stints), Oakland Raiders (two stints), Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos, either as a quarterback coach or offensive coordinator.

“He was a great football coach who reached the highest level of our game, but more importantly, he was a wonderful person who had the love, admiration and respect of those who were blessed to work with him,” Falcons wrote. owner Arthur Blank in a statement on Twitter. “Rest in peace, Greg Knapp.”

Jets chairman Woody Johnson also made a statement about Knapp’s passing.

“In his short time with us, Greg had an immediate impact on those who had the pleasure of spending the least amount of time with him,” the statement read. “His legacy is not only working with some of the brightest quarterbacks the league has ever seen, but also the countless others around the world that he has had an indelible positive influence on.”

In addition to Manning and Young, Knapp helped assist quarterbacks Michael Vick, Carson Palmer and Matt Ryan. His career highlight was the 2015 season, when he served on the Super Bowl-winning staff with the Broncos in Manning’s final season.

The Jets hired Knapp to chair their three young quarterbacks. His job, he explained at minicamp last month, was to be “the voice in the quarterback room,” including highly regarded rookie Zach Wilson.

Knapp called it an exciting challenge to coach three inexperienced quarterbacks, citing his passion for teaching. He said he got it from his parents, who are both teachers.

“It’s invigorating for me,” Knapp said.

Knapp was widely respected throughout the competition. Young, an unofficial adviser to Wilson and his family during the preparation process, told ESPN in a recent interview that Knapp’s presence on the staff of the Jets was a “big plus” for Wilson.

“I said to his father, Mike Wilson, ‘If I had a son and I wanted him to be coached and cared for in a way that would help him play better football, I would like Greg to be there,’ said Young.

Born in Long Beach, California, Knapp played college ball in Sacramento State. He never appeared in an NFL game, but he did spend time on the Raiders, 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs’ rosters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.