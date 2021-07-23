Sports
Kent charity cricket match halted after ugly brawl
A charity cricket match in Kent turned into chaos when two teams became embroiled in a violent brawl.
Footage has surfaced on social media of players starting to attack each other on the pitch, some with bats while others handed punches.
A referee can be seen in the middle of the altercation trying to restore order, while spectators scream in the background.
The charity tournament was organized to raise money for Sharing for care, an organization that helps people in need of medical care in Pakistan.
As reported by erasePolice and paramedics were called to the scene where four people were treated for injuries, one of whom was transported to a nearby hospital.
A Kent Police spokesman said: “We were called around 6.50pm on Sunday about a malfunction at a sports ground in Willow Way, Maidstone.
“Agents were present and spoke to those present.
“No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation into the incident continues.”
One of the event organizers told KentOnline: “We did our best for a good cause and these lunatics just ruined it. At the end of the day we had the last game and it was the last few overs when some guys got on the field and attacked some players.
“I don’t know what the main reason was, but there were some troublemakers in the ground. They started to fight with their bats and beat people.
“I was a long way from it, but by the time I got close, they were still fighting and swearing at each other.
“We are not happy – we will not tolerate this behaviour.
“I then told them it was a shame what they had done. Strict action must be taken against the players involved.
“We won’t let these people go into the ground in the future — we know their faces and we can never take that risk again.”
Gravesend Cricket Club president Tim Hance claimed that players from his club were unfairly targeted in the incident and called for those responsible to be banned from fighting in the county.
“It has shocked the whole club and people outside the club from other teams,” he said.
“There is outrage about how this could have happened.
“We’re pushing everyone involved to make sure this isn’t brushed under the rug.”
The Mote Cricket Club, which hosted the event, released a statement Monday denouncing the incident.
“We do not monitor and are not responsible for the conduct of those who commercially rent our land,” the statement read.
“We do not condone these events and are saddened and disappointed by the organizers and those involved in the incident.”
