Syrian table tennis tween navigates ‘tough’ road to Olympics





Damascus (AFP) Syrian Hend Zaza was just five when she first picked up a table tennis bat, and now the 12-year-old is the youngest person to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Zaza rose to fame overnight in her war-torn country last year after beating a Lebanese rival in her 40s to win the West Asian Championships, qualifying for the Olympics. She is the only female member of a six-man team competing for her home country’s fourth-ever Olympic medal. On Saturday she will kick off the competition against 39-year-old Austrian Liu Jia in the preliminary round of the women’s singles. Zaza becomes the youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Beatrice Hustiu competed in figure skating at the 1968 Winter Olympics. Coach Adham Jumaan says he discovered Zaza when she was just five years old, three years into Syria’s devastating civil war. She was playing ping-pong with her older brother Obeida, national junior table tennis champion, at a sports hall in Hama, central Syria. “I was struck by her physique, quick reflexes and intuition,” Jumaan said. “She was clearly gifted.” Realizing that she was smart, determined and ambitious, he started giving her daily workouts at the same gym. Just seven months later, it paid off as Zaza finished second in the 2015 Syrian Junior Championships at just six years old. From there she rose from one success to another. By the age of nine, she had won the Under-12 National Competition and West Asian Championships. And she won the national women’s cup. – ‘Becoming a pharmacist’ – Syria’s civil war has killed about 500,000 people, displaced millions and destroyed infrastructure since it began in 2011 with the suppression of anti-government protests. “We trained under tough conditions,” says Jumaan, who was her coach until recently. There were “power outages in the sports hall. Sometimes we were inside for hours” when rebel artillery fire fell outside. “And we struggled to get visas to participate in competitions abroad.” As the death toll rose at the start of the war in Syria, several countries cut diplomatic ties with the Syrian government and halted their missions in Damascus. But last year, the Chinese Olympic Committee invited Zaza to train with his players in China after coronavirus restrictions were lifted. She is now in Tokyo with fellow Syrian high jumper Majd Eddin Ghazal, weightlifter Man Asaad, show jumper Ahmed Hamsho, swimmer Ayman Kalzieh and triathlete Mohamed Masso. Zaza has high expectations. “I dream of becoming world champion and Olympic champion one day,” she told AFP. But I also want to “finish my studies and become a pharmacist”. Her father, an amateur soccer player, always made sure that she had private lessons so that she wouldn’t miss school while playing sports. 2021 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210723-syria-s-table-tennis-tween-navigates-tough-road-to-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos