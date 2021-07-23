A thank you to Shayne Gostisbehere

on Thursday afternoon, Shayne Gostisbehere was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Arizona Coyotes. It was a salary cap on Flyers CEO Chuck Fletcher to give the Flyers more room to work with for potential deals or signings in free agency. While it makes sense for the team and perhaps for Gostisbehere, it hurts sentimentally, given the struggles he’s had in Philadelphia.

Shayne was my favorite prospect growing up. I watched his Frozen Four highlights countless times while he was at Union College. I tried to keep up with him as best I could when he was in the AHL with the Phantoms. I absolutely loved him. When he was recalled for two games in 2014-15, I was so excited and glued to my television watching him play against Detroit and Los Angeles before being sent back to Lehigh Valley. When he returned to the Flyers in 2015-16, everyone got a taste of the player who would help this team in so many ways they couldn’t have imagined.

I remember he earned the assist on Wayne Simmonds’ equalizing goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in his first game of the season, which would be his first NHL point. In the next game against the Los Angeles Kings, everyone remembers the power play bullet from the point he unleashed on Jonathan Quick to score his first NHL goal. He had immediately revived a team struggling to find some rhythm under a new head coach leading a roster most pundits in the nation had missed the postseason.

I remember the 15-game point streak, the longest by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. My mom gave me his sweater for my birthday and it came just before the first game of his series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. I still hung up that sweater and had it signed by the man himself last year. The goal against Toronto in the 15th and final game of the streak was my favorite moment. Watching him speed up the middle of the ice like a white-orange cheetah and watch the Maple Leafs defenses sleep to score the overtime winner on James Reimer was a moment when I was absolutely elated and screamed with so much joy. That streak is one of the crowning moments in Ghost’s career and I’m glad I witnessed it. He finished 2nd in the Calder Trophy voting and a few months later he represented Team North America on the international stage at the World Cup of Hockey, sporting that famous #53 in the familiar black and orange colors. I hung up that sweater too.

His 2016/17 season was not that good, but I saw him for the first time in real life. My dad and I made the 4-hour drive from Syracuse and watched Ghost and the Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils on January 21, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center, a year to the day I got his jersey. I was so happy to see him play Claude Giroux and Steve Mason even though they lost 4-1 that night. It was my first NHL game and I was just happy to see my heroes take to the ice with my own eyes. The next night, as we went into town, the Flyers recovered and defeated the New York Islanders in overtime and Ghost contributed with an assist on Giroux’s overtime winner. We were able to catch the game at Field House in Reading Terminal Market and it was great to watch.

His 2017-18 season was by far his best season. He collected 65 points and I watched him play again, this time against the Winnipeg Jets. He didn’t score, but you just saw the smooth skating and attacking aggression in his game from two seasons earlier, and that made me happy that my favorite defender found his game again.

His 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons left a lot to be desired, but I’ve seen him play twice along that stretch. Once against the Carolina Hurricanes and once in the AHL. He was on drug rehabilitation with the Phantoms and his last game before being called up was here in Syracuse against the Crunch. I immediately cleaned up all my plans and told my father we were going. Frankly, I wore my Connor Ingram Crunch jersey when I entered the old war memorial, but I took it off in the third period and cheered Shayne and the Phantoms, leaving the building in my Flyers hoodie instead. Ghost recorded an assist late in the game, but the Phantoms lost 4-3.

I had one of my sweaters with me, the solid orange and white #53 my mom had given me four years earlier, hoping Shayne would come over and sign it after the game. Sure enough, he gave me and the small crowd that gathered outside the visitor’s exit exactly what we wanted. I was so excited to get my jersey signed by him and he couldn’t have been nicer. I also had Morgan Frost sign his #48 white jersey for me that same night, but Ghost was the player I wanted to meet more than anyone else.

I’ve seen him play again this season, another 4-1 defeat to the Devils in Philadelphia. I was wearing his Reverse Retro jersey I’d been given a few weeks earlier, not knowing it would be the last time I’d see him in Orange and Black. I think it’s only fitting that my last time seeing him ended the same way it started, in the form of a three-goal embarrassment to the rivals on the Turnpike. But I will never forget the memories he has given me and so many other fans over the years.

Not only was he an important part of the team on the ice, but he was also an excellent person off the ice. Gostisbehere’s fiancé Gina’s contributions to the Philadelphia community have been wonderful during their time here. The two have helped immensely with the Pennsylvania SPCA, helping fundraisers and organizing events for the organization. Shayne, along with many Flyers, was also a frequent visitor to the children who participated in Snider Hockey. He also helped raise awareness for N95 mask shortages during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shayne and Gina have been integral to making Philadelphia a great place to live and are excellent examples of what it means to be involved in the community and it is another area in which he will be missed.

I understand he was not Bobby Orr’s second coming. I know he has some shortcomings defensively and he would be moved somehow, but that didn’t make it any less painful. He was and still is one of my favorite players in the world and I wish him all the best with the Coyotes. You better believe I’m going to get his jersey from Arizona and be at Wells Fargo Center when he returns to the city he called home for seven seasons. He is a great player and an even more wonderful person and his departure will be deeply felt.

Thanks for everything Shayne. I’m going to miss you.